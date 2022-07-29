Rihanna’s New Album Has ‘Taken A Backseat’ As She Focuses On Baby & A$AP Rocky

New mama Rihanna, 34, has her priorities in order! Just two months after the birth of her first child, a boy, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, a source close to the singer tells us EXCLUSIVELY that she’s putting her music on hold to focus on family. “Rihanna has total control over when she releases her music, she’s not in a position that a lot of artists get in where the label is pressuring her [she runs her own imprint under Roc Nation] she calls the shots and she’s very clear that until she feels ready nothing is coming out,” the source told HollywoodLife in exclusive comments. The Fenty fashion and beauty maven hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti. She gave birth on May 13.

They continued, saying that bonding time is what’s most important to the “Umbrella” singer at the moment. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky. He’s been such an incredible partner, he’s busy with shows and getting his album ready but if he’s not working, he’s by her side. And even when he is working, he wants her there, which is so comforting. He completely worships her, he’s so devoted to her and to their son, she couldn’t have found a better partner, they are very happy.” The new parents have been seen in Europe as Rocky performs, and even out to get groceries at Whole Foods together.

So fans may have to wait a bit for that long-awaited next album album — though it will come, when the timing is right. “Rihanna has her hands in so many other things right now her album has taken a back seat,” another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in separate comments. “She’ll always be a musician and an artist and the album will come but not until the timing is right.”

The insider added that her baby is her top concern at the moment. “She’s found a huge passion in so many things, building her empire takes a huge amount of her focus,” they told HL. But above all, Rihanna has put her baby as her first priority, as well as her relationship with ASAP Rocky. He is the love of her life and this baby has brought them even closer together. She feels like she is the luckiest women in the world for getting to be with the man of her dreams, having a beautiful child with him, she’s very satisfied on all levels right now.”