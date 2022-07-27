Rihanna Rocks Short Shorts At Whole Foods With A$AP Rocky 2 Mos. After Baby

Rihanna, 34, showed off her post-baby body during a recent outing to Whole Foods in New York City, NY, and she looked great! The singer wore a yellow top under a blue and black coat, black shorts, and white sneakers during the trip as her boyfriend and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, 33, walked beside her. She also wore a yellow baseball cap as her curly hair was down.

Rocky donned his own stylish outfit as well. It included a light purple long-sleeved top, matching sweatpants, and blue, white, and orange sneakers. Neither one of the new parents paid attention to cameras as they walked outside the store, and Rihanna managed to keep her head down most of the time. They both carried bags and the “Unfaithful” crooner also carried a bottle of water.

Rihanna and Rocky’s latest grocery outing comes just a few days after they were photographed dressed to impress while going out for a dinner in New York City. They kept their newborn at home for the outing and enjoyed some alone time together as they stayed close. RiRi looked glamorous in a a navy blue satin corset under a black leather jacket, matching leggings, and heels while Rocky went with a white ringer tee with a blue lining under a navy blue blazer, matching shorts, and black and white sneakers

The new mom and dad welcomed their baby boy in May but have been very private about him since the birth. A source previously told us that Rihanna wants to make sure he’s comfortable and protected and also wants to get used to being a mother before she brings him out into the public. “He’s still very young and she’s still managing the transition to motherhood,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby, and she’s only let a select group of close friends and family meet him,” the source continued. “With a few exceptions, Rihanna hasn’t been the type to share much of her personal life on social media. She is learning and taking each day as it comes but is devoted to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life and she’s taking it very seriously.”