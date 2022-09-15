Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are All Smiles For Late Night Studio Date More Than 4 Months After Baby’s Birth

Four months after Rihanna gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s child, is she preparing to drop another bundle of joy – aka her eagerly anticipated ninth album? Rihanna, 34, clutched her bag while she and Rocky, 33, hit up a late-night studio session in West Hollywood on Sept. 14. Rihanna continued her trend of wearing oversized streetwear by rocking a pair of heather sweatpants and a racing jersey. She complemented the look with a pair of gunmetal-blue shades and a bright smile.

Rocky sported a pair of grey oversized pants, a leather jacket, and a shirt bearing a vivid print that appeared to be made of his own name. He also rocked a shell necklace, some clean shoes, and a smile while carrying a tan clutch. It’s unclear why these two were visiting the studio, but it will likely cause more speculation that Rihanna is finally finishing her long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Anti.

The birth of Rihanna’s baby boy has shifted her priorities, and shortly after becoming a mom, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her mind was nowhere on her music. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky,” the insider said. “Rihanna has her hands in so many other things right now her album has taken a back seat. She’ll always be a musician and an artist, and the album will come but not until the timing is right.”

Days before Rih and Rocky visited the West Hollywood studio, the two were spotted hitting up the Canary Club in New York City. Rihanna wore a more formal outfit for this date night, rocking a little black dress that showed off her figure and legs. Rocky kept it casual, sporting some worn and torn jeans, a white t-shirt, and a red cap. He also sported a large chain around his neck, and a lit rolled cigarette dangling from his lips. It appeared to be the last of the run of date nights, late nights, and girls’ nights out that Rocky and Rihanna spent in the Big Apple before returning out West to Los Angeles.