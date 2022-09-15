Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Are All Smiles For Late Night Studio Date More Than 4 Months After Baby’s Birth

In a move that will give hope to those fans awaiting Rihanna’s next album, the new mother and A$AP Rocky hit up a recording studio in West Hollywood.

September 15, 2022 11:13AM EDT
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted leaving late night date night at the Ned hotel where they spent a few hours in a private suite. When asked how their new baby was the two smiled but kept quiet.Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP RockyBACKGRID USA 25 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollyood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Could we be getting that long-awaited Rihanna album? Rihanna is seen clutching her baby bag as she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky step out for a late-night studio session in west Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are swarmed by security as they cause a frenzy leaving Canary Club during NYFW in New York. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Maciel-Raffi / BACKGRID

Four months after Rihanna gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s child, is she preparing to drop another bundle of joy – aka her eagerly anticipated ninth album? Rihanna, 34, clutched her bag while she and Rocky, 33, hit up a late-night studio session in West Hollywood on Sept. 14. Rihanna continued her trend of wearing oversized streetwear by rocking a pair of heather sweatpants and a racing jersey. She complemented the look with a pair of gunmetal-blue shades and a bright smile.

Maciel-Raffi / BACKGRID

Rocky sported a pair of grey oversized pants, a leather jacket, and a shirt bearing a vivid print that appeared to be made of his own name. He also rocked a shell necklace, some clean shoes, and a smile while carrying a tan clutch. It’s unclear why these two were visiting the studio, but it will likely cause more speculation that Rihanna is finally finishing her long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Anti.

Maciel-Raffi / BACKGRID

The birth of Rihanna’s baby boy has shifted her priorities, and shortly after becoming a mom, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her mind was nowhere on her music. “Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky,” the insider said. “Rihanna has her hands in so many other things right now her album has taken a back seat. She’ll always be a musician and an artist, and the album will come but not until the timing is right.”

Days before Rih and Rocky visited the West Hollywood studio, the two were spotted hitting up the Canary Club in New York City. Rihanna wore a more formal outfit for this date night, rocking a little black dress that showed off her figure and legs. Rocky kept it casual, sporting some worn and torn jeans, a white t-shirt, and a red cap. He also sported a large chain around his neck, and a lit rolled cigarette dangling from his lips. It appeared to be the last of the run of date nights, late nights, and girls’ nights out that Rocky and Rihanna spent in the Big Apple before returning out West to Los Angeles.

