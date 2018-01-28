Rihanna Fans Start Wild Pregnancy Rumor After Grammys Performance

Rihanna put on an epic performance of ‘Wild Thoughts’ at the Grammy Awards, but some fans think the singer was dancing more ‘delicately’ than usual, and they’re speculating that she’s pregnant!

Rihanna, 29, performed alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at the 2018 Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, and tons of fans are now speculating that the singer is expecting! “I’m pretty sure Rihanna’s pregnant,” one fan tweeted after Ri’s performance of “Wild Thoughts.” “Am I the only one the feels like Rihanna is pregnant? No close-ups, angles on the camera, something is up,” another wrote. So is Ri pregnant by her billionaire beau Hassan Jameel?

Of course, this isn’t the first time fans have speculated that the “Umbrella” hitmaker is pregnant. Photos of the singer looking a little more filled out that usual circulated in May 2017, but after a few weeks, the reports died down. The pot is clearly being stirred again after this performance, though, and you can see more of the new tweets below! Click here to enter the HollywoodLife.com Grammy Awards gift bag giveaway and win $2800 worth of swag.

Pregnancy rumors aside, the beauty mogul is totally killing it tonight. She took home an award at the New York City ceremony for Best Rap/Sung Performance, thanks to her hit “Loyalty” with Kendrick Lamar, and she looked like a total vision up on stage in a leather trench coat! See more pics of Rihanna here.

Check out more fans’ tweets about RiRi following her 2018 Grammy Awards performance:

Compelled to think Rihanna could possibly be pregnant. She thickened up..hitting them moves delicately…8’ just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Hype Tarantino. (@HypeTarantino) January 29, 2018

Rihanna is fuckin pregnant!!! I REPEAT, RIH IS CARRYING AN HEIR!!! AHHHHHHHH!! YASSS FAVEEE!! 👑👑👑👑👑👑😭😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6EuBbJ86tg — Broken Butterfly (@Jasmine_NP_) January 29, 2018

Am I the only one the feels like Rihanna is pregnant?

No close-ups, angles on the camera, something is up. #GRAMMYs — Sharaye Lorel (@SharayeLorel) January 29, 2018

Anyone else watching the Grammy’s think Rihanna is pregnant? !?! I normally don’t speculate but I would be shocked if she wasn’t. — Vintage Charm Decor (@VintageCharmd) January 29, 2018

Rihanna looking a little pregnant up on that stage #Grammys2018 pic.twitter.com/fHJ84QleJK — Lauryn Norton (@laurynnorton) January 29, 2018

y’all keep saying “thick rihanna”, but she looks more like “pregnant rihanna to me” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/8pqIQVERtS — meen. (@siempre_minaa) January 29, 2018

Lol Rihanna breathing like a pregnant woman 🙃 at least her mic is on — Creole PoundCake 👳🏽‍♂️ (@immaculate__Jay) January 29, 2018

