The Rock, J.LO & Ben, Ellen & More Stars At the Super Bowl 2022: Photos

Game on! All the biggest stars were in Los Angeles to watch this year’s Super Bowl LVI between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl LVI brought the game to LA, letting stars of all sorts flock to Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium for a VIP viewing experience. While many were there to support their hometown team, the Los Angeles Rams — like Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck, Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Matt Damon, Sean Penn, and more — a select few were rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals. No matter what their team, these VIPs wear ready to party from the front row, box seats, or even field level for some lucky fans.

Ready for some football? Let’s see who got to enjoy the Big Game up close and personal this year.

Kanye West

Ever the VIP, Ye posted an Instagram video from his front-row seats, where he was sitting with daughter North and son Saint. The Whole family was decked out in their Rams gear, ready to root for LA. Kanye has something to celebrate before the coin toss even happened, having been graciously given an pair of gloves by star player Odell Beckham Jr. Boasting about his memento, the Donda rapper captioned his video saying, “GOT THE GLOVES BEFORE THE GAME.”

Jay-Z

Jay-Z was there with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The duo spent some time talking about strategy while on field level. Jay was typically laid back in a white tee and black LA hat while little Blue donned a tie-dye tee with a matching LA cap over her long braids.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson was thrilled to be at SoFi Stadium, sharing a dramatic shot of him walking into the venue on Instagram. Talking about gratitude and ambition in his caption, he told fans “Dreams ain’t just for dreamers. Just taking a quiet, grateful moment to say what a privilege it will be for me to stand on the hallowed ground of the SUPER BOWL at SoFi Stadium TODAY.”

The wrestler-turned-actor went on to say how while his “biggest dream” of being in the NFL didn’t happen, it just “wasn’t [his] journey.” But The Rock still ended up at the Super Bowl in other ways, adding “Now, years later, life has come full circle as I will stand on the 50 yard line at the Super Bowl — and galvanize, bring together and electrify 80,000+ passionate football fans who love the game like I do. Funny how life works sometimes.” Inside at the game, The Rock had the honor of hyping up the crowd right before kick-off.

Ryan Reynolds

Who dey?! Ryan Reynolds watched the game with pal Will Ferrell, who was decked out in orange Bengals gear from head-to-toe. Joking about the game, the Deadpool actor captioned an Instagram snap of the pair telling everyone, “Will keeps asking me why there’s a fourth down.”

Rebel Wilson

Team player! Rebel Wilson is a huge Rams fan, so the Aussie star was absolutely thrilled to spend some time on field level. She threw on her Aaron Donald jersey while posing for a photo with Brycen Hopkins and a sparkling, blue football.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio was thrilled to be at the game with fellow model Isabeli Fontana. The duo looked darling as they posed from box level with the field in the background. Ale tossed her head back and smiled while rocking a shiny, black tank top with a monochrome windbreaker tied around her center. Isabeli looked funky besides her friend, throwing up a peace sign as she donned fringed leather pants and a white tee shirt. Adding another level of cool, both donned sunglasses. “Super Bowl LVI,” the Victoria’s Secret model wrote in her caption, adding a football emoji flanked with two explosions.

Porsha William s

Porsha Williams was simply dazzling as she posed from the comfort of a luxury box at SoFi Stadium in a chic Instagram. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta beauty donned a sparkling silver tie-up top with matching trousers, showing off just a sliver of her taut tummy. “One thing about God he is good to me!” the blessed star wrote in her caption. “Let’s goooooo @rams @sofi @sofistadium,” adding the tags #Blessed #Grateful and #SuperBowl.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson was too busy having fun to pose for an ultra-polished snap. Instead, she cuddled up to her son Marcell Dikembe while donning black and white Dior with pink lipstick, perfect edges, and a rhinestone manicure to watch the game at SoFi. “#superbowLVI with my Boo,” the Empire star captioned the post, adding a handful of heart and lips emojis.

Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan was clearly having a great time. The 30 Rock star, who was decked out in all white with a giant gold chain, smiled and laughed while joined by a very attractive female friend. She was stylish in a camel hat with a bright red lip.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner kept a low profile while arriving at the game with Kardashian BFF Jonathan Cheban. She wore a vintage tee and baggy pants while holding onto Joe’s arm. The dapper boy-bander looked slick in a red jacket and black jeans. Meanwhile, Jonathan seemed ready for a little “California Love”, seen donning a vintage Tupac tee to the game.

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev was there with her BFF Julianne Hough. Both showed off baseball caps with the name of their Fresh Vine wine brand on it while each going with their own casual-cute looks. Nina wore her hair long and loose while clad in a simple white tee and black jeans while Julianne looked breezy in a cream button-up with blue jeans and a leather belt.

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano made the day a family affair, sharing a cute shot of son Milo and husband David Bugliari at the stadium. Both were decked out in Super Bowl gear, with little Milodonning a dark blue cap and Rams blue shirt while dad repped the hometown team. Keeping the message simple, the Charmed star captioned her shot, “Go Rams!”

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres seemed neutral as she rocked a green polo in a selfie taken at SoFi. Clearly thrilled for the game, the retired talk show host captioned her post, “Let’s GO!”

Brie Bella

Brie Bella showed her team spirit rocking a sexy red and white outfit on her Instagram. Though they weren’t Rams colors, the San Diego native made it clear what side she stood on as she turned around to show off her pert derriere along with a red hoodie emblazoned with “Los Angeles” in Gothic font. “LA BABY,” Brie captioned the post, adding a fire emoji and the tags #SuperBowl and #AGTExtreme