A$AP Rocky Arrives In Court To Face Felony Assault Charge 3 Months After Welcoming Baby

The rapper walked into court to fight the assault with a firearm charge months after he was detained at Los Angeles International Airport in April.

August 17, 2022 2:23PM EDT
Asap Rocky in the front row Dior Homme show, Front Row, Pre Fall 2019, Tokyo, Japan - 30 Nov 2018
Los Angeles, CA - Rap star ASAP Rocky arrives at a Los Angeles court with a suit on after being charged with felony assault with a firearm. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.
Brentwood, CA - A$AP Rocky is back to making music as he is spotted at the studio just a few weeks after the birth of his and Rihanna's son. Fatherhood has provided him with some new inspiration, and he can't wait to turn it into a hit. The multitalented artist wore a Diana Ross T-shirt topped with a Kapital Pillow Peace Faux Sherpa Jacket ($1019) and swapped out his usual bling for a beaded necklace much like a child would string together, which he proudly showed photographers.
A$AP Rocky looked ready for court, as he arrived for his hearing in the felony assault case on Wednesday, August 17. Rocky, 33, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged with felony assault with a firearm months after a shooting in November 2021. He sported a dark blue suit and tie, as well as a black face mask, as he arrived for the trial.

Rocky sported a suit and face mask as he arrived for the trial. (The Daily Stardust/ ShotByNYP / BACKGRID)

Rocky was arrested after he arrived at LAX, following a trip to Barbados with his girlfriend Rihanna in April. Authorities brought him into custody, and he was later released after putting up the $550,000 for bail. The charges against the “D.M.B.” rapper were formally announced by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on August 15. Rocky can face up to 14 years in prison for the charges.

The D.A. warned spoke about the charges further in a statement. “Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” he said. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

The new dad began his trial just months after his first son was born. (The Daily Stardust/ ShotByNYP / BACKGRID)

The hearing comes just three months after Rocky and Rihanna, 33, welcomed their first child in May, and parenting his newborn son has been a major focus for the At Long Last A$AP star. A source close to his girlfriend revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Rihanna has been trying to “remain calm,” but is also worried. “She’s feeling anxious and wishes this whole thing would be over already. She feels like their son needs his father to be present in his life and isn’t ready to imagine what their future potentially looks like at this point if Rocky has to go away. She’s doing her best to stay strong for herself and Rocky, and just wants the best for her baby,” the insider said.

