Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge

Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”

The Fenty founder and the Praise The Lord rapper welcomed their baby boy in May 2022, and sources says the Grammy winner doesn’t even want to consider the possibility of her son’s father getting locked up. “Rihanna couldn’t imagine life without Rocky around and she doesn’t even want to begin thinking about that,” adds the insider. “She’s feeling anxious and wishes this whole thing would be over already. She feels like their son needs his father to be present in his life and isn’t ready to imagine what their future potentially looks like at this point if Rocky has to go away. She’s doing her best to stay strong for herself and Rocky, and just wants the best for her baby. She’ll stand by Rocky throughout this ordeal and is hoping things turn out for the best.”

This isn’t A$AP Rocky’s first time facing charges — he was arrested and held without bail in Sweden after a fight in July 2019. A second source close to Rihanna says she’s “hopeful” this situation will be resolved quickly so they can move on. “Rocky has assured her that it’s all going to work out, but it’s still incredibly stressful. Rihanna trusts Rocky and believes in him but these types of charges are serious and when it comes to court you just never fully know, it’s tough not to worry about it. But no matter what happens one thing that’s for sure is that Rihannawill stand by Rocky, she has his back and supports him all the way.”