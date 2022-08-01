Rihanna Stuns In Low-Cut Lingerie Top For 1st Savage x Fenty Promo Pics After Baby’s Arrival

The 'ANTI' singer got 'all dolled up' in a red outfit while promoting her brand new 'Dolled Up Xtra VIP Box' for her Savage x Fenty brand.

By:
August 1, 2022 9:34AM EDT
Rihanna looked gorgeous in the latest photos for Savage X Fenty, shared on Sunday, July 31. The singer posed in the shadows in the first photos of her that the lingerie line has shared since she welcomed her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in May. Rihanna, 34, looked gorgeous in the sexy new pictures, sporting lingerie and a seductive look.

The “Work” popstar got comfy, as she rocked a red top with a simple floral design in the new photos. Besides promoting the brand new box from Savage x Fenty, it also had a positive message about self-love. “All dolled up… For no one but ya damn self,” the caption said. “Grab the new Dolled Up Xtra VIP Box.” For fans looking to emulate Rihanna’s look, the VIP box is available on the Savage X Fenty shop, running $100.85 at the regular price or $59.95 for the VIP box.

While the new photo is the first shot of Rihanna for her lingerie line since welcoming her child, it’s not the first campaign that the “Umbrella” singer has participated in since becoming a mom. She did release a video promoting her Fenty brand summer lip gloss back at the start of July.

Aside from the new campaigns, it seems like motherhood has inspired Rihanna to do new things with her companies. A source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she was working on a maternity line for Savage x Fenty. “She has featured pregnant models in her Fenty ads so many times and she wants to redefine how pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy,” the insider said.

Besides the new lines, Rihanna has put her main focus on her family and newborn. Another source revealed that she was putting her much-anticipated ninth album on the back burner while focusing on family life. “Her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky,” one source said. Another insider explained, “Rihanna has her hands in so many other things right now her album has taken a back seat.”

