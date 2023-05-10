Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Son’s Name Finally Revealed 1 Year After His Birth

Super cute! Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, reportedly named their firstborn baby RZA Athelston Mayers. Even though they’ve kept his name a secret for nearly a year since his May 2022 birth, Daily Mail claims to have obtained the little boy’s birth certificate, which shows his name. Apparently, the baby boy was named after producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan. And it makes sense given that Rihanna has repped Wu-Tang Clan with her clothing on a number of occasions over the past 12 months. The baby’s middle name — Athelston — is also Rocky’s middle name.

Rihanna started sharing photos and videos of her firstborn’s face in Dec. 2022, but she always kept his name a secret. However, fans started wondering what Rihanna and Rocky named their little one once the couple announced her first pregnancy in January 2022. The R&B icon and rapper’s fans were even more curious after the ANTI singer gave birth at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles last May. But now, they can rest easy. Just not for long, as Rihanna’s due to give birth to her and A$AP’s second child any day now.

Rihanna announced her surprising second pregnancy in February 2023, when she took the stage for the first time as a headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She looked incredible in a red jumpsuit, but all eyes were on her stomach when she gently cradled her bump before jumping into her performance, which included songs like “B— Better Have My Money.”

Since then, the singer’s been glowing throughout her pregnancy! Most recently, Rihanna was spotted showing off her baby bump on a date with A$AP Rocky in NYC on May 5, when she channeled Game of Thrones with her latest maternity look. We can only imagine RZA can’t wait to meet his little brother or sister.