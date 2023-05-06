Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Fur Crop Top & Brown Mini Skirt With A$AP Rocky On NYC Date Night: Photos

Rihanna has had no shortage of stylish looks throughout her second pregnancy, including this sexy 'Game Of Thrones' inspired outfit in NYC.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 6, 2023 10:56AM EDT
View gallery
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
New York, NY - Pregnant Rihanna and her beau ASAP Rocky made a stunning entrance at the LVMH Party in NYC, with Rihanna's radiant pregnancy glow and chic style stealing the show! Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: PapCulture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna heads out to casa cipriani in a Yankee with sister Melissa in New York City Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL6178002 040523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Rihanna, 35, channeled Game of Thrones with her latest maternity look in New York City with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34. The “Umbrella” singer embraced her growing baby bump as she sported a cropped fur top with a turtleneck cut, along with a brown leather mini skirt that included a furry gray high-low cut. She added a snakeskin printed pair of lace up sandals going right up to her calves, finishing the cool outfit with an oversized cream furry coat and white sunglasses for the event at Cipriani in Soho.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen out in NYC on another date night on Friday, May 5 as they headed to a friend’s birthday. (PapCulture / BACKGRID)

The Barbados native, who is set to become a mom for the second time in the upcoming weeks, kept her glam on point too. The Fenty Beauty founder’s skin was glowing, likely thanks to one of her brand’s best selling foundations, along with a dash of peach on her cheeks and a glossy brown lip (seemingly her go-to Hot Choclit gloss bomb along with a slightly darker liner). Finally, RiRi had a bit of sparkle thanks to a snowflake shaped pair of diamond earrings.

A$AP — née Rakeem Myers — was also beaming on the outing as the couple headed to the 31st birthday of Alexandre Arnault, who is the son of LVMH’s founder and chairman Bernard Arnault — and therefore the owner of iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and many more. At one point, Rihanna was also the first-ever Black woman to have her own label under the parent company with the now shuttered luxury label Fenty. Although the brand only went for two years, Rihanna quickly pivoted her focus to the Savage X Fenty lingerie label, as well as continuing to grow Fenty Beauty and launch Fenty Skin — all contributing to her reported billionaire status.

Rihanna sported a furry crop top and brown leather high-low mini skirt. (PapCulture / BACKGRID)

Rihanna announced her surprising second pregnancy back in February when she took the stage for the first time as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She rocked a red jumpsuit and gently cradled her bump before jumping into a hit filled list, including kick off song “B— Better Have My Money.” She gave birth to her first son with A$AP on May 13, 2022, meaning his first birthday is around the corner. While she has begun to share photos and videos of his face since Dec. 2022, she has yet to confirm her little one’s name.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad