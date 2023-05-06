Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Fur Crop Top & Brown Mini Skirt With A$AP Rocky On NYC Date Night: Photos

Rihanna, 35, channeled Game of Thrones with her latest maternity look in New York City with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34. The “Umbrella” singer embraced her growing baby bump as she sported a cropped fur top with a turtleneck cut, along with a brown leather mini skirt that included a furry gray high-low cut. She added a snakeskin printed pair of lace up sandals going right up to her calves, finishing the cool outfit with an oversized cream furry coat and white sunglasses for the event at Cipriani in Soho.

The Barbados native, who is set to become a mom for the second time in the upcoming weeks, kept her glam on point too. The Fenty Beauty founder’s skin was glowing, likely thanks to one of her brand’s best selling foundations, along with a dash of peach on her cheeks and a glossy brown lip (seemingly her go-to Hot Choclit gloss bomb along with a slightly darker liner). Finally, RiRi had a bit of sparkle thanks to a snowflake shaped pair of diamond earrings.

A$AP — née Rakeem Myers — was also beaming on the outing as the couple headed to the 31st birthday of Alexandre Arnault, who is the son of LVMH’s founder and chairman Bernard Arnault — and therefore the owner of iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and many more. At one point, Rihanna was also the first-ever Black woman to have her own label under the parent company with the now shuttered luxury label Fenty. Although the brand only went for two years, Rihanna quickly pivoted her focus to the Savage X Fenty lingerie label, as well as continuing to grow Fenty Beauty and launch Fenty Skin — all contributing to her reported billionaire status.

Rihanna announced her surprising second pregnancy back in February when she took the stage for the first time as the headliner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She rocked a red jumpsuit and gently cradled her bump before jumping into a hit filled list, including kick off song “B— Better Have My Money.” She gave birth to her first son with A$AP on May 13, 2022, meaning his first birthday is around the corner. While she has begun to share photos and videos of his face since Dec. 2022, she has yet to confirm her little one’s name.