Pregnant Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date In Milan: Photos

Earlier in the day, A$AP Rocky wore a skirt while attending the Gucci runway show for Milan Fashion Week.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 24, 2023 10:16PM EST
Rihanna A$SAP Rocky
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky enjoy a night out in Milan for a date night at the Langosteria Bistrot. Pictured: Rihanna,ASAP Rocky Ref: SPL5525253 250223 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tiziano.Raw / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Tiziano.Raw / SplashNews.com

Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, are having a night out on the town! The expecting parents were photographed heading to dinner at the Langosteria Bistrot in Milan on Friday evening, Feb. 24 as they stay in the Italian city for Milan Fashion Week. Although they were partially covered by a security guard, the outline of RiRi’s growing baby bump could be seen under her silky orange dress.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to dinner in Milan on Feb. 24, 2023 (Photo: Tiziano.Raw / SplashNews.com)

The Super Bowl LVII halftime performer looked effortlessly chic in the sunrise orange colored dress, which fit loosely around her figure and gracefully flowed to the ground. She paired it with a slightly darker orange coat and had her curly hair thrown up into a fun updo. Meanwhile, her partner of about three years kept it casual in baggy light blue jeans and a black hooded jacket that was zipped all the way up. He wore black sunglasses with the outfit, despite it being nighttime. Perhaps, the sunglasses shaded his eyes from the cameras flashing all around him.

Rihanna’s growing baby bump made an appearance against her silky orange dress (Photo: Tiziano.Raw / SplashNews.com)

Earlier in the day, A$AP demanded attention as he arrived at the Gucci show in a pinstriped black suit jacket and nearly floor-length skirt. The “Fashion Killa” hitmaker completed his look with black and beige square-toed boots and several colorful rings. The Gucci show was attended by several big names, including 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, who wore a sheer bodysuit by the Italian fashion house, and The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

Rihanna and A$AP were seen earlier this week grabbing dinner together nearly halfway across the world at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. to celebrate the “Work” singer’s birthday. Ri arrived at the restaurant in a white mini-dress that featured a deep, halter neckline. A hint of her adorable baby bump shined through the silky material of her birthday dress. She kept warm in a textured leather coat that was draped around her shoulders and she finished off the light and airy look with a small, fuzzy white purse and strappy silver heels.

It’s certainly been an exciting month for the nine-time Grammy Award winner. Not only did she celebrate another year around the sun and perform at the 2023 Super Bowl solo, but she also used her incredible show to announce her second pregnancy. Rihanna’s baby news surprised fans, as she gave birth to her first child with A$AP in May 2022.

