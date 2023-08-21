Rihanna Gives Birth: Welcomes Baby No. 2 With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is officially a mother of two! The 35-year-old Grammy gave birth in early August 2023 to her second child — a baby boy, according to TMZ! Those closest to RiRi revealed that the birth was kept hush-hush for weeks, with the new baby arriving on August 3rd in Los Angeles. No official announcement from the singer yet, but the outlet added that their sources say that the newborn’s name starts with “R” and it’s a boy. What a handful for mama!

The “Please Don’t Stop The Music” hitmaker surprised fans during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime show on Feb. 13 when she performed pregnant, and her rep later confirmed that she was indeed expecting her second child with her boyfriend of three years, A$AP Rocky. The pregnancy news came just nine months after the couple welcomed their baby boy into the world on May 13, 2022. It’s no surprise she planned to “Work” during her second pregnancy, as she stayed plenty busy with her first. “Rihanna is not doing this pregnancy sitting down, and she doesn’t feel she has to because she’s a healthy and active pregnant woman,” a source close to the Barbados native EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time.

Rihanna had another baby on the brain right after she gave birth, according to a source for Entertainment Tonight. “Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it,” the source said on Nov. 11 2022. “She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”

Once her pregnancy was revealed, another person close to the singer said she wasn’t expecting to conceive so quickly. “They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!” an insider told Us Weekly. “Rihanna and ASAP are so thrilled to be parents again,” another source added. “They love their family and are so happy to be adding another member.”

Of course, Rihanna is one busy momma and she doesn’t get by without some help. HollywoodLife previously reported that the Fenty Beauty founder is fully supported by A$SAP, 34. “The secret to Rihanna being able to balance it all is the great team she has behind her in all areas and that includes [A$AP] Rocky; He’s her MVP,” a person close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. 2022. “He is such an amazing dad and partner to her; He is key in helping her do it all. And she has also built a very tight team of people around her that she trusts to help her keep every aspect of her work life under control so that she can devote most of her time to doing all the creative [tasks].”

They clearly make a great team. Congrats to the new parents of two!