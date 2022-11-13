Rihanna Reportedly Wants ‘More Kids’ With ASAP Rocky: ‘She Dreamed Of Being A Mom’

Rihanna may have just welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky but a new report tagged the icon as having baby fever again already! “Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it.,” a source told ET on Nov. 11. “She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”

The insider added, “Rihanna and A$AP are so in love and have the best time together. They are also a great team when it comes to being parents to their baby boy.”

The report certainly adds to the buzz around the “Umbrella” singer. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her and ASAP’s 5-month old son still a mystery and, per usual, mystery still surrounding a new album, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move.

The one thing that appears to be a given is the love between Rihanna and ASAP. A source close to the Fenty designer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair’s relationship is better than it’s ever been. “Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known. She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding,” the insider stated.

Two other sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the hop hop star has been a tremendous support system to the baby, even offering to change diapers. “Rocky’s been everything. She’s told her friends that she can’t imagine doing this with anyone but him by his side, he’s just so supportive and loving. Seeing him hold their son make her love him in a whole new way,” one of the insiders commented.

Rihanna and A$AP began dating in 2020 after being friends for several years. The pair announced their pregnancy news in January of 2021 with an incredible maternity photoshoot in New York City. They then welcomed their son on May 13.