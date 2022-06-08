A$AP Rocky Steps Out For 1st Time Since Rihanna’s Gives Birth To Their Son: Photos

Dad on the town! ASAP Rocky, 33, looked like one proud papa as he was spotted leaving a Brentwood recording studio on Tuesday, Jun. 8, in what was his first public sighting since becoming a dad. The rapper appeared like he was back to working on music a little less than a month after partner Rihanna welcomed their son on May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles.

ASAP was typically stylish as he slipped into the studio. Upon his arrival, he was bundled up in a blue and white shearling jacket with baggy jeans that featured crisscrossing details and a vintage Diana Ross tee-shirt underneath. He accessorized with fuzzy, camel-colored boots, diamond studs, and beaded necklaces.

Fatherhood is already coming naturally to the hitmaker, according to insiders who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Rocky has been such a huge support system.” He’s thrown himself into the tough tasks, with the source saying, “He wasn’t afraid or hesitant whatsoever to get in there and start changing diapers, waking up with the baby in the middle of the night, rocking him to sleep, etc. He’s trying to help any way he can and wants to let Rihanna get as much rest as possible.”

View Related Gallery Rihanna & ASAP Rocky: Photos Of The New Parents From The Start Of Their Relationship West Hollywood, CA - Rihanna & boyfriend ASAP Rocky leave celeb hot spot Delilah’s in the wee hours of the morning in West Hollywood. They left the hot spot around 3:30 am. The two got into her SUV together. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Santa Monica, CA - A pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky hold hands as they head to Giorgio Baldi restaurant for her baby shower dinner with family and friends in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Now that the little one has arrived, it seems like the perspective has changed for the “DMB” rapper, and he’s simply in awe of his baby. “Before his son was before, Rocky kept saying he was going to have the flyest baby on earth. But right now, that’s the last thing on his mind because he’s just so grateful he has a beautiful, healthy son. He still can’t believe that this baby is all theirs, he fell in love with his son from the moment he met him,” the source told HL.