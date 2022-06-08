A$AP Rocky Steps Out For 1st Time Since Rihanna’s Gives Birth To Their Son: Photos

The rapper was back to work in the studio. He surely had a lot to rap about, after girlfriend Rihanna welcomed their son May 13, 2022.

By:
June 8, 2022 11:23AM EDT
ASAP Rocky
Asap Rocky in the front row Dior Homme show, Front Row, Pre Fall 2019, Tokyo, Japan - 30 Nov 2018
A$AP Rocky is back to making music as he is spotted at the studio just a few weeks after the birth of his and Rihanna's son. Fatherhood has provided him with some new inspiration, and he can't wait to turn it into a hit. The multitalented artist wore a Diana Ross T-shirt topped with a Kapital Pillow Peace Faux Sherpa Jacket ($1019) and swapped out his usual bling for a beaded necklace much like a child would string together, which he proudly showed photographers.
Kanye West and A$AP Rocky are spotted leaving dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. The two fashion-driven rappers stepped out in polar opposite attire, with Kanye dressed from head to toe black, A$AP kept it fresh and vibrant in a red letterman style jacket with a yellow satchel.
Image Credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Dad on the town! ASAP Rocky, 33, looked like one proud papa as he was spotted leaving a Brentwood recording studio on Tuesday, Jun. 8, in what was his first public sighting since becoming a dad. The rapper appeared like he was back to working on music a little less than a month after partner Rihanna welcomed their son on May 13, 2022 in Los Angeles.

ASAP was typically stylish as he slipped into the studio. Upon his arrival, he was bundled up in a blue and white shearling jacket with baggy jeans that featured crisscrossing details and a vintage Diana Ross tee-shirt underneath. He accessorized with fuzzy, camel-colored boots, diamond studs, and beaded necklaces.

ASAP Rocky
ASAP Rocky was spotted at the studio in LA’s Brentwood neighborhood on Tuesday, Jun. 7, 2022. It was his first public outing since welcoming a son with Rihanna on May 13. (The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID)

Fatherhood is already coming naturally to the hitmaker, according to insiders who spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Rocky has been such a huge support system.” He’s thrown himself into the tough tasks, with the source saying, “He wasn’t afraid or hesitant whatsoever to get in there and start changing diapers, waking up with the baby in the middle of the night, rocking him to sleep, etc. He’s trying to help any way he can and wants to let Rihanna get as much rest as possible.”

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky
The rapper has been super supportive of RiRi, according to insiders who spoke to HL exclusively. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Now that the little one has arrived, it seems like the perspective has changed for the “DMB” rapper, and he’s simply in awe of his baby. “Before his son was before, Rocky kept saying he was going to have the flyest baby on earth. But right now, that’s the last thing on his mind because he’s just so grateful he has a beautiful, healthy son. He still can’t believe that this baby is all theirs, he fell in love with his son from the moment he met him,” the source told HL.

