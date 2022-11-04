Rihanna’s Secret To Balancing Motherhood & Her Super Busy Career (Exclusive)

Rihanna is certainly one busy momma. The 34-year-old billionaire is busy juggling several businesses, including her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and her uber-successful Fenty Beauty makeup and skincare line. Plus, she just made her musical comeback after a six-year hiatus by releasing her new single, “Lift Me Up”, which will appear on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Furthermore, her fourth annual Savage x Fenty fashion show is premiering in days. On top of that, she is preparing to headline the 2023 Super Bowl. And let’s not forget she’s a new mom! So, how does she juggle it all? HollywoodLife‘s sources have the answers.

“The secret to Rihanna being able to balance it all is the great team she has behind her in all areas and that includes [A$AP] Rocky; He’s her MVP,” a person close to the nine-time Grammy winner told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “He is such an amazing dad and partner to her; He is key in helping her do it all. And she has also built a very tight team of people around her that she trusts to help her keep every aspect of her work life under control so that she can devote most of her time to doing all the creative [tasks].”

Impressively, the source noted that Rihanna “still has a say in all aspects [of her job] but she has people in place that she totally trusts and that takes a huge load off her plate.” They concluded, “Make no mistake, it’s still amazing that she can do all this. She’s absolutely next level when it comes to her creativity and her work ethic, but she’s the first to say that without her amazing team it wouldn’t work.”

A second source confirmed that A$AP, also 34, is helping Rihanna be an attentive mother and involved businesswoman. “Rihanna has a full plate right now, but with the love and support from Rocky, she feels confident that she will accomplish everything. Her role as a mother comes first to her and he has been helping her so much by doubling down on daddy duties while she is focusing on her current career projects,” they explained.

“But she always makes time for her family and she will drop everything if she feels that her family needs her more than anything,” they asserted. “Rocky is so proud of her and he is so supportive of what she is doing right now. He is in awe of her and feels that she is, literally, Super Woman. The two of them work like a perfectly oiled machine and there is nothing that they cannot accomplish with the love that they share.”

Rihanna is just as in awe of her beau of two years, according to an additional insider. “Rihanna has seen whole different side of Rocky that she’s never known,” a source close to the happy couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June, about one month after their first child together was born. “She’s fallen even more in love with him since they welcomed their son into this world and she cherishes every moment of seeing Rocky and their son bonding.”

“Rihanna knows how close Rocky is with his nieces and nephews and so she was able to get a glimpse into what parenthood would be like with him, but it was never as perfect as things are now,” they continued. “Rocky hasn’t left Rihanna’s side once and he helps care for their son any way he can.”

As fans know, A$AP is juggling his parenting duties while supporting his talented girlfriend as he faces charges for an ongoing firearm assault case. He has appeared in court a few times as he fights the charges, and Rihanna is notably absent. An additional insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while Rihanna supports her man, they agreed it would bring too much attention to his case if she appeared in person.

“Rihanna is not getting too involved in ASAP’s case because he told her that, as much as he loves her, it does not involve her. She has her plate full right now and they are both confident that ASAP will get out of these charges,” they divulged. “If Rihanna thought that this was a dire situation, she would have gone regardless, but she knows that her going to court with him for this would just add a lot of unnecessary drama.”