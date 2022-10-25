Rihanna Teases Savage X Fenty Show V4 In Fishnets & Lace In Seductive Video: Watch

Rihanna, 34, just lifted the curtain on her Savage x Fenty Show Volume 4, and it’s every bit as sexy as you imagined! The “Umbrella” songstress took to Twitter and Instagram to tease the show with a short video clip on Tuesday, October 25. “Countdown starts now…” she appropriately captioned the video alongside a wide-eyed emoji. “#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 4 11.09.22.” The clip showed snippets of Rihanna’s perfectly manicured nails caressing fishnets, yellow silk, and lace, dancers in sleek catsuits, and an announcement that the airdate is November 9, 2022. Backup dancers moved in unison against a dreamy, forest-inspired backdrop of trees at night.

Even better, it’s packed with star-power. RiRi announced that Irina Shayk, Cara Delavigne, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lilly Singh, Simu Liu, Taraji P Henson, Taylour Paige, Anitta, Burna Boy, and Precious Lee, among others, would be featured in the highly anticipated show. Rihanna completed the video by tagging @SavageXFenty, @PrimeVideo, and @AmazonFashion.

The new mama’s 106.8 Twitter fans were there for the big reveal, and while they took to the comments thread to gush, Rihanna also posted the video to Instagram, where an additional 137 million followers went wild. “Vol. 4 looks soooo dreamy,” remarked a follower, while another quipped, “Girl if you don’t hire me to model for y’all,” alongside laughing emojis. “These performers omg,” wrote a third. Overwhelmingly, shoutouts to Anitta populated the comments section as well, hinting at a highly anticipated performance by the Brazilian singer. Still others playfully scolded Rihanna, letting her know that they’re still expecting new music from her. “Thought it was time for an album I’ll be back,” joked a follower with a laughing emoji.

While fans called her out over it, a source close to the singer told us over the summer that a new album isn’t pressing at the moment. “Rihanna has total control over when she releases her music, she’s not in a position that a lot of artists get in where the label is pressuring her [she does run her own imprint under Roc Nation] she calls the shots and she’s very clear that until she feels ready nothing is coming out,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July.

“Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Rocky. He’s been such an incredible partner, he’s busy with shows and getting his album ready but if he’s not working, he’s by her side. And even when he is working, he wants her there, which is so comforting. He completely worships her, he’s so devoted to her and to their son, she couldn’t have found a better partner, they are very happy.” Rihanna gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky on May 13. She released her last album, Anti, in 2016.