Simu Liu Jokes About Touching Brad Pitt’s Butt At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: See Photo

Simu Liu and Brad Pitt attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train at the Regency Village Theatre on Aug. 1, and apparently, there’s a comical reason as to why they were photographed standing so close together on the carpet. Following the big event, Simu, 33, shared a snapshot of him with Brad, 58, during the premiere of the action-comedy film, and comedian and actress Chelsea Handler immediately commented on it. “Are you guys holding hands in this pic?” she asked in reaction to Brad and Simu standing so close that Brad’s left arm overlapped the Marvel star. Simu replied with a witty joke, claiming that he was “cupping his cheek”, meaning his behind. Fans certainly got a kick out of that one.

In the caption of the photo, Simu marveled over the fact that he got to meet the Oscar-winning actor. “There is life before meeting Brad Pitt and then life after. So basically it’s all downhill from here,” he joked.

Brad donned a casual V-neck long-sleeve shirt in the snapshot, which he wore under a bright green sweatsuit with yellow stitching he ditched after the carpet. He completed his colorful ensemble with a pair of yellow Adidas that featured the brand’s signature stripes in dark red. Simu, for his part, looked dapper in a beige double-breasted suit.

Simu also hilariously took to Twitter to gush over the moment by posting the same photo of him with the dad of six, but with a different caption. “I think that maybe this was the greatest moment of my life yes definitely that’s it right there sorry mom,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Brad had his daughter, Shiloh, on his mind at the carpet premiere, as in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he commented on the 16-year-old’s viral dance skills, which have fans talking after several of her performances were posted online by her various dance instructors. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he said. “Very beautiful.” He also commented on the success of all his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, as they grow into individuals. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice, and flourish,” he sweetly said.