Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

One proud dad! While walking the red carpet at the 'Bullet Train' premiere in Los Angeles, Brad Pitt made a rare comment about his children and how he encourages them to be creative and 'flourish.'

By:
August 2, 2022 7:51AM EDT
brad pitt shiloh jolie pitt
View gallery
Brad Pitt with children Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt 'Unbroken' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 15 Dec 2014
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at LAX Airport, Los Angeles, America - 05 Jul 2015 Brad Pitt and Family arriving at the Los Angeles International Airport
Brad Pitt, Maddox Pitt Actor Brad Pitt with his son Maddox on his lap watches the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 12-3 during MLB baseball Tuesday night, at Yankee Stadium in New York Mariners Yankees Baseball, New York, USA
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Maurizio D'Avanzo/IPA/Shutterstock

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.

Brad has kept his relationship with his six kids out of the public eye since his split from their mom, Angelina Jolie, in Sept. 2016. He has not been photographed with the children since Angelina’s divorce filing. Meanwhile, she is often photographed out and about with the kids, and has even attended various red carpet events with them in recent years. Behind the scenes, though, Brad is still a doting dad who is clearly proud of what his children have accomplished!

And, of course, he does have a lot to be proud of! Brad and Angie share three adopted children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17 — as well as three biological children — Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Earlier this week, Angelina confirmed that Zahara would be attending Spelman College in the fall.

brad pitt shiloh jolie pitt
Shiloh is the fourth oldest child of Brad and Angelina. (Rob Latour/Maurizio D’Avanzo/IPA/Shutterstock)

Even though Brad and Angelina are still in the midst of an extremely contentious divorce, they’ve both remained steadfast when it comes to being there for the kids and nurturing their dreams. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina has also been extremely supportive of Shiloh’s dance dreams. “Angelina’s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that, she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing,” our insider dished. “She encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy.”

