Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.

Brad Pitt had nothing but praise and admiration for his 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, and her dance moves. pic.twitter.com/omnx3c4y8R — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 2, 2022

Brad has kept his relationship with his six kids out of the public eye since his split from their mom, Angelina Jolie, in Sept. 2016. He has not been photographed with the children since Angelina’s divorce filing. Meanwhile, she is often photographed out and about with the kids, and has even attended various red carpet events with them in recent years. Behind the scenes, though, Brad is still a doting dad who is clearly proud of what his children have accomplished!

And, of course, he does have a lot to be proud of! Brad and Angie share three adopted children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Zahara, 17 — as well as three biological children — Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Earlier this week, Angelina confirmed that Zahara would be attending Spelman College in the fall.

View Related Gallery Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Then & Now: Photos Of Brad & Angelina's 16 Year Old Daughter Angelina Jolie with daughters Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 16th Rome Film Festival, Red Carpet of movie 'Eternals', Rome, Italy - 24 Oct 2021 Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie's 16-year-old daughter Shiloh is joined by a bodyguard to buy a birthday gift out in Los Feliz. Pictured: Shiloh Jolie Pitt BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Even though Brad and Angelina are still in the midst of an extremely contentious divorce, they’ve both remained steadfast when it comes to being there for the kids and nurturing their dreams. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina has also been extremely supportive of Shiloh’s dance dreams. “Angelina’s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that, she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing,” our insider dished. “She encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy.”