Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!

Shiloh was dressed in all-black, with a hoodie, sweats and a face mask. Her and the other students in the dance class performed choreography for Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shivers,” in the video, which was posted to YouTube in April. Another video has also surfaced of her dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” with choreography by Hamilton Evans in May. Although these videos appear to be Shiloh, we have not independently confirmed that this is her.

It’s no surprise that Shiloh is an awesome dancer, as she’s a student at the Millenium Dance Complex, an LA-based troupe that’s gotten tons of shoutouts from huge stars. Millenium has gotten tons of shoutouts from stars like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, P!nk, and Usher, which are listed on its website. “Above all this is a place of dancing/For those who choose or cannot help/But put their body and heart and mind to the test,” the website’s mission statement explains. “We have made our own world within these walls/Driven by movement and music/Strength and love.”

View Related Gallery Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Style Evolution: Photos Of Her Best Looks Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wears Versace shorts as she heads to best buy with a bodyguard. 04 Aug 2019 Pictured: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA478405_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Brad and Angelina are both incredibly supportive of their daughter. A source revealed that she’s incredibly passionate about dancing to Us Weekly. “She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now,” they said. “The teachers are all very impressed with her and say the sky’s the limit if she wants to take it to the next level, and Shiloh may just do that.” Not only is she great at what she does, but Shiloh has also bonded with her fellow dancers. “She’s made some good friends through the dancing community too,” the source explained, saying that they share music with each other and talk regularly.

HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Brad and Angelina. Angelina’s representatives have not responded, and Brad’s have said they do not comment on the children.