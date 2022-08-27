Anitta Seduces Shirtless Male Dancer In Steamy VMAs Performance: Watch

Anitta was pure fire while performing her hit “Envolver” at MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 28. The Brazilian bombshell left little to the imagination, wearing a completely sheer red bodysuit as she writhed over a shirtless male dancer during her provocative performance.

Anitta wasn’t afraid to put her hands all over her hunky backup dancer, making even the most blasé audience member blush with their antics. After wrapping the smoldering version of “Envolver,” she asked the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my a** tonight?” before breaking into a dance song.

It was a huge night for the beauty, who would take home the Best Latin Artist award. Ahead of her red hot performance, Anitta sizzled in a scarlet Schiaparelli gown, which featured a column skirt and a silky corset that exposed one side of her chest. The intricate embroidery on the pasty was meant to look like an anatomical heart. The star explained the design, saying, “It’s my heart pulled out. I’m walking around with my heart out for everyone.”

Furthering the glamour, she wore Tiffany & Co. jewels. Dark eye makeup and slicked-back hair gave the outfit a sleek edge.

The star also teased an exciting performance during her red carpet entrance, telling fans, “I think people are going to be very surprised. I prepared a Brazilian moment. I think they are going to shake.”

Anitta heated up the stage along with a host of other talents. Eminem and Snoop Dogg teamed up for a rendition of their hit “From the D 2 the LBC” which connected the two performers from concerts on opposite coasts.

Lizzo performed her latest single, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” with an army of rainbow mini-mes. Panic! At The Disco made their first VMAs appearance since 2018. Proving MTV’s range, the network rounded out the performances with Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Måneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Jack Harlow, and Kane Brown — who was the first male country artist to play solo at the VMAs.

The show itself was a group effort, hosted by LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard Award winner Nicki Minaj. The 17-time VMAs nominee owned the evenign with an electric medley of her best hits. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award from Cheech & Chong, bringing the “Californication” rockers back to the VMAs stage for the first time in 2 decades.

This year, the VMA’s top contenders were Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles with eight nods each. Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X took second with seven nods apiece while Billie Eilish rounded out the group with six nominations.

The show aired 8pm EST on Sunday, Aug. 28. In addition to MTV, the VMAs were on Paramount Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TV Land, and VH1, while also streaming on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.