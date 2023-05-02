Rihanna Gushes Over Baby, 11 Mos., & Pregnancy In Sweet New Met Gala Interview

A true Met Gala momma! While wowing on the red carpet in a chic all-white ensemble on Monday, a pregnant Rihanna, 35, could not hold back when it came to gushing over her 11-month-old son and his sibling-to-be. When asked how her second pregnancy is going by Entertainment Tonight, the Fenty Beauty founder noted it was “different” than her first. “It’s so different from the first one,” she quipped. “Just everything! No cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different.”

Rihanna gushes about her pregnancy with baby number two and gives an update on 'R9.' #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sroat528aL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

The brunette beauty made sure to note that despite things being different the second time around, she is still smitten with motherhood. “I’m enjoying it! I feel good… I feel energetic,” Riri added. When the reporter noted that her son (whose name isn’t publicly known) is quite the “energetic” little guy himself, the proud momma couldn’t help but gush over him. “I’m in love!”, she said. “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.” As for her next album, Rihanna said that she would be giving ET the exclusive when she’s “ready.”

As HollywoodLife readers know, the “Life Me Up” hitmaker welcomed her son, who will be one-year-old in May, with rapper A$AP Rocky, 34. The billionaire announced her second pregnancy while performing on stage at the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. When Riri stepped onto the stage in an all-red ensemble she made sure to rub her baby bump to drop the hint to the millions of viewers watching. Although her due date is not known, this will be her and A$AP Rocky’s second child together.

While at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, Rihanna and her man were couple goals in equally show-stopping looks. The songstress, for her part, wowed in a white dress designed by Valentino that featured a floral hooded upper portion and a long flowing train. Once Riri took off the hood and sunglasses, she wowed once more and rocked the dress that featured tiny straps. The style icon completed the ensemble with a diamond statement necklace, diamond earrings, and a bold red lip.

The “Fashion Killa” recording artist, for his part, opted for an impressive look as well. A$AP Rocky looked dapper in a classic black suit that was deconstructed with blue jeans and a plaid kilt. The proud father accessorized his outfit with steel-toed boots, black sunglasses, and diamond earrings. Earlier that day, he went viral for hopping a barricade at the Met Gala after security seemingly didn’t recognize him (watch video here).

Ahead of the Met Gala, Rihanna chatted with ELLE back in Feb. and opened up about becoming a mom has changed her life. “Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life. I’ve had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me’ time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process,” she told the outlet at the time. More recently, she wowed in a white feathered dress via Instagram on Apr. 30. “not even monday,” she joked, seemingly referencing the Met Gala the next day. In that post, the pop diva also rocked a pair of Chanel eyeglasses to nod at the theme this year, which was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.