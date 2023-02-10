Rihanna Admits That Becoming A Mom To Son, 9 Months, Has ‘Added To The Inspiration’ In Her Life

Fashion icon and Grammy winner Rihanna, 34, sat down with ELLE ahead of her Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show to talk all things beauty, motherhood, and music on Feb. 10. When asked how becoming a momma to her son, nine mos., has changed her, the brunette beauty said it has added “inspiration” to her life. “Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life. I’ve had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me’ time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process,” she gushed to the beauty outlet.

Although music and the Super Bowl are at the forefront of Rihanna’s fans’ minds, the billionaire has also been focused on her beauty line, Fenty Beauty. The 34-year-old songstress shared with the mag how she finds inspiration to create new lipstick colors. “When it comes to matte liquid lipstick, we all know the deal—intense pigment often comes with intense dryness. I wanted to fix that,” she began. “Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick has a luxe formula that’s creamy and whipped so that the color glides on and feels plush but won’t crack. That’s why we call it a ‘velvet matte.’ It comes in a range of five shades of reds, pinks, and neutrals that are flexible and work on everyone.”

Riri later got into detail about some of her personal beauty secrets, including how she stays fresh-faced on long flights. “I do everything I can to stay hydrated, from applying moisturizers to drinking coconut water—it’s really the only way to save your skin, especially on those long flights to different time zones and climates,” Rihanna revealed. She even broke down which of her own products are her favorites! “I bring Fenty Skin Hydra’Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask with me on overnight flights, and Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask because it coats my lips and keeps them full-looking. Hydration from head to toe is key!”, she noted.

Finally, the “Diamonds” hitmaker shared with readers how “smelling good” is of high priority in her beauty regimen. “My mom [Monica Braithwaite] was the first person to introduce me to beauty and fragrance. I loved her scent, and smelling good was really important to her,” Rihanna said. “It was always the finishing touch before she would go out. And that’s how I treat fragrance today: I want it to exude everything that I feel, everything that I am, and everything that I want to be.”

As previously mentioned, the beauty interview comes just two days ahead of Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance on Feb. 12. Although the details of her performance are being kept tightly under wraps, the talented businesswoman took to Instagram on Feb. 9 to share a teaser clip of her upcoming show. Although Rihanna is not in the video herself, it does show a child in her hometown of Saint Michael, Barbados getting her hair done to Riri’s “Run This Town.”

Not only are there talks of her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 34, joining her on stage, there is also speculation that she may find a way to incorporate her son into the show. Rihanna and Apple Music first released an initial teaser of the performance on Jan. 13. A montage of voices play at the start of the video with Rihanna slowly coming into the frame. Once the voices seemingly become overwhelming they cut out and Riri simply does a shushing motion. Her performance will take place during the 57th Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Viewers can tune in via FOX or stream the show on Hulu+, Sling TV, and FuboTV.