Best Super Bowl Commercials Of 2023: Serena Williams, Maya Rudolph & More Star In Ads For The Big Game

Some people tune into the Super Bowl for the hard-hitting action. Some watch the Halftime show. Others enjoy the commercials. The Super Bowl has become the advert Coachella, with big names partnering with bigger brands for hilarious 30-second spots that always seem to overshadow the game itself. In 2023, Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12) promises to have some of the most star-studded, outrageous, and memorable commercials in years.

The cost of a Super Bowl LVII commercial hasn’t been revealed, but Variety reported that Fox had sold several ads “north of $7 million.” Variety reports that “clients who are buying multiple spots or who have a deep relationship with the network might have discussed deals that called for ads to be priced between $6 million and $7 million.” NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LVI in 2022 generated around $434.5 million, so it’s possible that this year will top that.

With all that said, here’s a running list of some of the celebrity Super Bowl commercials.

Crown Royal (Dave Grohl)

Dave Grohl is up to something in the teasers for Crown Royal’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII. It’s not clear what, and even Dave seems a bit confused as he learns what a bunch of random things have in common.

Downey (??????)

A mystery celeb has vowed to wear a hoodie washed in Downy Unstopables for twelve weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, meaning that fans will have to check out the previews here to guess his identity. Or, wait until the full commercial is out. Or, maybe try Downy Unstopables for themselves?

PopCorners (Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul)

Bryan Cranston is back as Walter White, and he’s not alone. Aaron Paul is Jesse Pinkman in Popcorner’s Breaking Bad commercial.

M&M’s (Maya Rudolph)

After a Tucker Carlson-sized backlash over M&M’s being too “woke,” the candy decided to capitalize on the right-win outrage by taking away the “spokecandies” and introducing Maya Rudolph as the new spokesperson. Her first action? Rebrand them as “Ma&Ya’s.”

Pringles (Meghan Trainor)

Meghan Trainor is doing TikTok dances for two. After appearing in a preview for Pringles’ Super Bowl commercial (where she gets stuck in the can, which is relatable), Megan announced she’s not going to drink during this Super Bowl because she’s expecting her second child with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

Workday (Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, & More)

Being the Prince of Darkness doesn’t pay the bills, it seems. Ozzy Osbourne ditches heavy metal for accounts payable in Workday’s Super Bowl Commercial, which features other “rock stars” like Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, and more.

Michelob Ultra (Serena William, Brian Cox, Alex Morgan, Canelo Alvarez, Tony Romo)

In what could be a backdoor pitch for a Caddyshack remake, Serena Williams, Succession’s Brian Cox, soccer star Alex Morgan, boxer Canelo Alvarez, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-commentator Tony Romo all partake in Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl commercial. The teasers even had Kenny Loggins’ “I’m Alright.”

Apple TV+ (Timothée Chalamet)

Timothée Chalamet did his best to seduce not a potential lover but a streaming service. In a Super Bowl commercial for Apple TV+, the Call Me By Your Name actor pines over not having an Apple TV+ show or film before getting a call from a very special cameo.

Be sure to return to HollywoodLife during the Super Bowl (Feb. 12) for all the action and commercials.