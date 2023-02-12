Cardi B & Offset Get Signature McDonald’s Meal For Valentine’s Day-Themed Super Bowl Commercial

Cardi B and Offset surprised fans as two of the stars of a new commercial for McDonald’s that aired during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The commercial featured the pair, along with many other couples showing their love for one another by reciting their partner’s go-to McDonald’s order. Besides the announcement, it was also revealed that the couple would be the latest stars to get a signature McDonald’s meal, which will be available on Valentine’s Day.

In the clips, that featured the pair, the couple were seen holding hands in a booth with a starry design behind them, and Cardi, 30, showed that she knows what Offset, 31, likes when he goes to the Golden Arches. “He likes a Quarter-Pounder,” she said. “And a Hi-C. He’s a simple man.” In the extended commercial, Cardi showed she even knew some of his modifications (no onions).

As for when it comes to stealing french fries (we’ve all done it), Offset showed that he’s happy to share with his wife. “What’s mine is hers. They don’t steal,” he said.

introducing the Cardi B & Offset meal, coming 2.14 pic.twitter.com/5gPR7F0yzu — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 12, 2023

Cardi and Offset opened up about getting to work together on the ad in a new interview with Complex. Cardi admitted that she gets “emotional” when the Super Bowl comes around, and explained how their lives can get busy with work, and they love to spend time with their family. The two sounded very happy to co-star in the commercial. “He’s really my best friend. We’re each other’s best friends,” Cardi said.

Offset also told the outlet that he was happy that their family could enjoy the commercial together. “I love working with my wife because we got a legacy to leave behind with our kids,” he explained.

In addition to the commercial, the pair also announced that they’d be releasing a special “Date Night” meal with McDonald’s that will be available on February 14 (perfect for a last-minute Valentine’s Day date meal). The meal includes a Quarter Pounder, a cheeseburger, a large Coke, a large Hi-C, an apple pie, and a large fry (to share), according to Today.