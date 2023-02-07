Will Ferrell Gets Caught Up In ‘Squid Game’ & ‘Stranger Things’ In GM x Netflix’s Super Bowl Ad

Will Ferrell has a news flash at the start of GM and Netflix’s joint commercial for Super Bowl LVII. “General Motors is going electric, and Netflix is joining in by including more EVs [electric vehicles] in their movies and shows,” the Anchorman star says. But he’s not in San Diego at the start of the spot. He’s in Las Vegas, specifically on the set of the original Netflix movie Army of the Dead. After all, Will muses that if you’re going to face down a legion of zombies, “why not get swarmed while in an EV?”

From there, Will gets “voluntarily kidnapped” for Squid Game and kicks off a tour of the Netflix library. However, Will says that the streaming giant won’t interject EVs if they don’t fit. In situations like with Vanessa Lachey from Love is Blind? Sure? But back in the 1980s, opposite Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things? Nope. Bridgerton? Nope. “But, anywhere else that makes sense? Why not make more of those cars electric?” ponders Will. “It’s the least you can do.”

In the extended commercial, Will interacts more with the Netflix alums, including Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye. It also gives a chance for viewers to see the line of EVs from GM, including the MC HUMMER EV, GMC Sierra EV Denali, Cadillac LYRIQ, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and Chevrolet Blazer EV. Plus, fans learn the name of the zombie that infected Will: it’s Gordon, as in Gordon Tarpley, the actor/professional artist and IG personality who took a bite out of Will.

“Just the teaser… Super excited to see the whole @generalmotors ad next weekend!” Gordon shared on IG a day before the full ad was released. “This was so much fun to be a part of. Biggest thanks to @justin.raleigh and @fracturedfxinc for throwing my name in the pot and to @jkelmakeup for making me look so pretty on the day!”

“At Netflix, we create shows and films that can influence culture and spark meaningful conversations,” said Marian Lee, Netflix Chief Marketing Officer, in a preNetflix’sase. “From the TikTok dance trends inspired by Wednesday to thoughtful discussions about climate change with Don’t Look Up, we know that entertainment can drive fandom and inspire connections. GM is a cultural leader in the auto industry, and we are proud to partner with them in their efforts by amplifying the presence of electric vehicles in our shows and films.”

In addition to the increased EVs on screen, Netflix will take action “to become more sustainable behind the camera within its productions by optimizing energy use, then electrifying it, and decarbonizing the rest. To learn more visit: Sustainability.Netflix.com.”