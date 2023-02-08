Nick Jonas Uses Dexcom To Manage His Diabetes Like Magic In New Super Bowl Commercial

“This small thing,” Nick Jonas says while holding the all-new Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system in his hand at the start of the new commercial for Super Bowl LVII. With a snap of his finger, the small G7 monitoring device that attaches to your arm turns into the applicator, showing how painlessly it goes on. From there, like magic, the applicator turns into an average smartphone with a Dexcom app. “It shows your glucose, predicts where it’s headed, and tracks your success,” he says. “Just like that. It’s not magic. It just feels that way.” And with a snap of his fingers, Nick vanishes in a puff of smoke.

As the Jonas Brothers member shows off the new system, the commercial says that the Dexcom G7 has no fingersticks and offers “the most accurate GCM system” available. “I thought it was a great way to visually articulate a bigger idea around the magic that this technology really provides … and that I know a lot of people have experienced in their life with diabetes while using Dexcom,” Jonas told Adweek when discussing the new commercial.

“With nearly 5 million insulin users watching the Super Bowl, and still three-and-a-half of them not on CGM, we thought it’d be a great time to introduce a new product,” Kevin Sayer, Dexcom’s CEO, told Adweek. The G7, according to Sayer, is easier to use for those with diabetes. The app gives those with diabetes the ability to check their levels every five minutes. Dexcom is also committed to making the CGM available to people through their insurance and through Medicare.

“I was a 13-year-old kid with a life that was kind of uprooted by this disease,” Nick told Variety in 2022 when attending the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing match. Nick was honored that year with the foundation’s Golden Glove for his diabetes advocacy. “I didn’t really know of anybody in the public eye who was living with it at the time. If me sharing my story over these past 16 years has helped anybody, that’s the goal,” he added.

“I look to the people that helped me through my journey — my family, my friends — and I want tonight to be about them,” said Nick. “But they decided to give me this honor, and it just kind of feels bizarre in some ways, but I’m really grateful.”

Jonas has starred in Dexcom’s ads for the Super Bowl in the past, most notably the 2021 ad for the G6. In the ad, Nick ages 50 years with a snap of his unpricked fingers.