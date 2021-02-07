Nick Jonas Ages 50 Years With A Snap Of His Fingers In Dexcom’s Super Bowl Ad

After spending most of his with Type 1 diabetes, Nick Jonas has teamed with Dexcom for a Super Bowl LV spot about living better through science and leaving ‘fingerpricks’ in the past. Oh, and how hot he’d look like as an old man.

“We have the technology to do this,” Nick Jonas says at the start of Dexcom’s commercial, slated for Super Bowl LV (Feb. 7.) With a snap of his finger, the 28-year-old singer is suddenly a silver fox. Gone are his boyish looks, and instead, the pop star shows a touch of grey and a lot of wrinkles. In the past, this would be a marvel of CGI and special effects. Today, it’s an Instagram filter, which is why Nick asks in the commercial why “people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers? What?”

After marveling about delivery drones, self-driving cars, vacuuming robots, and the fact that we’ve visited Mars, Nick is done with “fingersticks.” Enter the Dexcom G6, a glucose monitoring system that helps those with diabetes monitor their condition from the comfort of their mobile device. For Nick, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was only 13, finding a better way to manage diabetes is a cause that’s near and dear to his heart.

“Too many people with diabetes suffer through painful, antiquated fingerpricks because they don’t know a better way exists,” said Jonas, in an accompanying press release. “I truly believe people with diabetes deserve the absolute best care, and that’s really the spirit of my first Super Bowl commercial. It means so much to me to bring this message of awareness and the need for improved CGM access to as many people with diabetes as possible.”

Nick has also partnered with Dexcom to help bring a bit of joy for Super Bowl Sunday. Those with diabetes are at a higher risk of COVID-19-related complications, so social distancing and staying quarantined is a must. To help fans feel less lonely on Feb. 7, Dexcom will offer fans a chance to “watch the game” with Nick Jonas via an augmented reality experience. Visit DexcomGameDay.com to find out how.

“We are very excited to partner with Nick to shed light on [the] technology that we know can significantly improve the lives of people with diabetes,” said Chad Patterson, senior vice president of global marketing for Dexcom, per the press release. “People with diabetes deserve the best care, so along with leading diabetes advocacy groups, healthcare professionals, and payers, we are trying to increase awareness and improve access for CGM.”

Tens of millions of people with diabetes worldwide are still pricking their fingers to measure their glucose levels. The Dexcom G6 CGM system, per the press release, “uses a small wearable sensor and transmitter to measure and send real-time glucose values wirelessly to a compatible smart device or receiver, eliminating the need for painful fingerpricks. Dexcom CGM also displays trend arrows to show the speed and direction glucose levels are heading, making in-the-moment treatment decisions easier and helping people with diabetes avoid potentially dangerous high or low glucose events.”

For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility. Dexcom also noted that if glucose alerts and readings from the Dexcom G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions. To learn more about Dexcom CGM, visit Dexcom.com.