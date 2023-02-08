Steve Martin Gets ‘Real’ Funny In One Of Pepsi Zero Sugar’s Commercials For Super Bowl LVII

How does one upstage the return of Derek Zoolander? With an adorable dog, of course. At the start of his commercial for Pepsi Zero Sugar, airing during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, Steve Martin, in full surgical regalia, looks down at his patient and says, “I think you’re going to like your new nose, Miss Hastings.” Surprise – it’s a dog. But that’s the power of acting! “As an actor,” says Steve, 77, “it’s my job to make people believe what they’re seeing is real.” Cue a moment of frustration that could have been done in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, a moment of disappointment, and a moment of joy (“Eat it, Kyle!”) from the Only Murders in the Building star.

When Steve samples a taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar, he has a loud reaction. “WOW!” he says. “It’s fantastic!” But, as he turns to the camera, he says, “Or, was I just acting?” He then dares the viewer to find out if Pepsi Zero Sugar is as good as he makes it seem, to take the #RealOrActing challenge. For those interested in trying the new Pepsi Zero Sugar, the brand is offering up to 10 million free cans and bottles to decide for themselves if it is great acting or great taste – fans can text “FREE ZERO” to 81234 to comp a free Pepsi Zero Sugar.

As mentioned, Steve stars in one of two of Pepsi Zero Sugar’s spots for Sunday’s Big Game. The other ad stars Ben Stiller, who also talks about how his role as an actor is to make people think what he’s doing and experiencing is “real.” Along with a Rachel Dratch cameo, Ben’s commercial features him reprising his role from Zoolander, posing for the camera in his oblivious, supermodel way.

In the teasers for their commercials, Ben and Steve took the “zero sugar” to heart because neither of these comic actors had anything sweet to say to each other. Ben and Steve started off cordial, but it degraded quickly. “As actors, in a way, we never really stop acting,” says Ben. “For example, Ben is acting right now like he’s not intimidated standing next to me,” said Steve. “And Steve’s acting like he’s not lucky to be here,” Ben snapped back.

“Oh, and Ben’s acting like that whole ‘awkward thing’ he does is a character and not his actual personality.” Ben tried to come back with something but ended up stammering and stumbling over his words. “See what I mean?” said Steve. “Banjo player,” sneered Ben. “Nepo baby,” Steve fired back (an astute observation since Ben’s father was the late Jerry Stiller, of Stiller and Meara, Seinfeld, and King of Queens fame.) Ben tried to mend fences by saying he’s a huge fan. “Honestly, I’m a big fan of yours,” said Martin. “Really?” asked Stiller. “I was acting,” replied Steve.

The other teaser isn’t that much sweeter. “I’m actor Ben Stiller.” “And I’m better actor, Steve Martin.” After some back-and-forth bickering, Steve and Ben at least remember they’re in a commercial and promote Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Steve is coming off another critically-acclaimed season of Only Murders in the Building. On the flip side, Ben has worked hard as the director and executive producer of the Apple TV+ show Severance.

This year marks a sea change for Pepsi regarding the Super Bowl. Pepsi consciously uncoupled with the NFL over sponsorship of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Pepsi’s ten-year tenure as the primary sponsor saw the Halftime Show feature Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Coldplay (with Bruno Mars and Beyoncé), Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, The Weeknd, and more. The brand has also introduced a reformulation for Pepsi Zero Sugar, with the slogan “Zero never tastes so good,” while giving away 10 million free drinks, per AdAge.