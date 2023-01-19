Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Stage ‘Breaking Bad’ Reunion At Houston Rockets Game: Watch

Heisenberg and Pinkman seem to also enjoy basketball! Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston, 66, and Aaron Paul, 43, sat courtside together at the Houston Rockets game on Jan. 18 and gave the crowd a cheerful wave. The official NBA Twitter account shared the iconic moment and captioned the clip, “Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are courtside in Houston tonight! #NBACelebRow.” The 43-year-old rocked a multi-patterned button-up paired with a white t-shirt, while Bryan opted for a business casual look with a white button-up and jacket.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are courtside in Houston tonight! 🎬#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/UJ4JQo3hdc — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023

The team’s hilarious mascot, Clutch, walked up to the 66-year-old in nothing but his underwear, and Bryan gasped in astonishment. Both actors laughed while Bryan covered his face and pointed at the character’s briefs. After the video of Aaron and the Malcolm in the Middle star went viral online, many of their fans took to the comments section of the NBA’s tweet to react to their reunion. “THESE TWO ARE THE BEST!!!”, one admirer wrote, along with a gif of them from the hit show. A second fan added, “One of the best duos in the history of TV Shows.”

Bryan and Aaron’s courtside hangout comes just hours after the father-of-two took to Instagram to share a fun video of him and his pal taking tequila shots in Mexico. “We couldn’t be more proud of the beautiful company that we are building down in magical Oaxaca. @DosHombres has been our baby for 6 plus years now and we are growing exponentially,” Aaron’s caption began. Bryan and him recently launched their own tequila brand titled Dos Hombres. “Just spent this past week in Oaxaca and we are missing it already,” the Hollywood hunk added.

Along with drinking tequila in Mexico, Bryan has been busy making appearances on late night talk shows like he did on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Jan. 13. The Emmy winner told James Corden the story of how his script for the Breaking Bad finale went missing just hours before he was due on set. “My possession of the script was lost,” Bryan began (watch video here). “But I didn’t lose it, someone broke into my car… and in it was my briefcase with the last two scripts of Breaking Bad.” Bryan hilariously then went to the local police station only to find it being closed. “You know you’re in a small town when the police station has a sign on it that says, ‘mmhmm’,” he recalled shaking his head no.

Although Aaron and Bryan no longer spend their days together on the set of the Emmy Award-winning series, they continue to bond over their tequila company. The same day they were spotted at the basketball game they also met with a local PR firm for Dos Hombres and the firm shared a snapshot of them at their offices on Jan. 18. “What an amazing meeting and lunch with @doshombres Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston created a Mezcal that is a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico. We loved hearing the story of how these ‘two guys’ created such an awesome brand!”, the caption read.