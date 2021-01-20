‘Breaking Bad’ Cast: Where Are They Now? — Updates On Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul & More

‘Breaking Bad’ premiered on this day back in 2008. It’s been 13 years since the series premiere and the show remains one of the best of all-time. Get the latest updates on the cast since ‘Breaking Bad’ ended.

Breaking Bad changed the game when it debuted on Jan. 20, 2008. Bryan Cranston took on the now-iconic role of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who gets diagnosed with cancer and eventually becomes a drug kingpin after he begins distributing crystal meth. He starred alongside Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Anna Gunn, RJ Mitte, and more.

Over the course of the show’s 6 seasons, Breaking Bad gained fans and popularity. A prequel series, Better Call Saul, premiered in 2015 and will return for a sixth and final season. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was released in 2019 and featured Aaron back in the role of Jesse Pinkman. When it comes to the cast after Breaking Bad, where are they now? Here’s what the cast is up to today.

Bryan Cranston Then & Now

Bryan Cranston, 64, played Walter White, one of the best characters in TV history, until the very end. Following the show’s ending in 2013, Bryan starred in the 2015 Trumbo, which earned Bryan his first Oscar nomination. He’s starred in films like Godzilla, The Infiltrator, Power Rangers, and Last Flag Flying, as well as shows like SuperMansion and Sneaky Pete. The actor made a cameo in the 2019 Breaking Bad movie, El Camino. His latest role is in the Showtime limited series Your Honor that he also executive produces.

Aaron Paul Then & Now

Aaron Paul, 41, became one of the most in-demand actors following his role as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. He went to star in notable TV series like BoJack Horseman, The Path, and Truth Be Told. He joined the third season of Westworld, which was released in 2020. He reprised his Breaking Bad role in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which was released in 2019. His next role is in the sci-fi thriller Dual with Karen Gillan and Jesse Eisenberg.

Aaron married his wife, Lauren, in 2013. They welcomed their daughter, Story, in 2018. Aaron and Bryan also launched their own signature mezcal, Dos Hombres, in 2019.

Anna Gunn Then & Now

Anna Gunn, 52, played Walter White’s wife, Skyler, throughout Breaking Bad’s duration. Since the show ended, the Emmy winner has appeared in several shows like Gracepoint, Shades of Blue, and The Mindy Project. She also reprised her role in Martha Bullock in 2019’s Deadwood: The Movie. Anna has appeared in several stage productions after Breaking Bad. Her next film is Land of Dreams.

RJ Mitte Then & Now

RJ Mitte, 28, starred as Flynn White, Walter and Skyler’s son, in Breaking Bad. Like his character, RJ has cerebral palsy. After Breaking Bad ended, RJ booked a recurring role in the Freeform series Switched at Birth. He was part of Channel 4’s coverage of the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. In addition to acting, RJ has also modeled. His latest role was in two episodes of the Starz series Now Apocalypse.

Dean Norris Then & Now

Dean Norris, 57, played Hank Schrader, who was shockingly killed off in the final season of Breaking Bad. He went on to star as Big Jim in the CBS series Under the Dome from 2013 to 2015. He now plays Uncle Daddy in the hit TNT series Claws. Dean has also appeared in TV shows like Scandal, The Big Bang Theory, and Sons of Liberty. His films include Beirut, The Hustle, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Dean reprised the role of Hank in the Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul in 2020.

Betsy Brandt Then & Now

Betsy Brandt, 47, played Marie Schrader, Hank’s wife and Skyler’s sister, throughout Breaking Bad’s run. In the years since Breaking Bad, Betsy has gone on to star in the CBS show Life in Pieces from 2015 to 2019. She also appeared in episodes of Parenthood, Pearson, and The Unicorn. The actress has a recurring role in the Hulu series Love, Victor. Betsy is set to star in the upcoming NBC comedy series Jefferies with Jim Jefferies.

Bob Odenkirk Then & Now

Bob Odenkirk, 58, joined Breaking Bad in season 2 as Jimmy McGill, a.k.a. Saul Goodman. His character got his own spinoff prequel series, Better Call Saul, which premiered in 2015. He’s received 4 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul will return for a sixth and final season. Production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but co-creator Peter Gould revealed to Deadline in Dec. 2020 that “our fervent desire is to begin shooting early next year.” On top of Better Call Saul, Bob has also starred in recent films like Little Women, Incredibles 2, and The Post.

Giancarlo Esposito Then & Now

Giancarlo Esposito, 62, made his first appearance as the villainous Gus Fring in season 2 of Breaking Bad. He was famously killed off season 4 in an explosion. Like many of his Breaking Bad co-stars, Giancarlo returned to the role of Gus in the prequel series Better Call Saul.

The actor has notably starred in TV shows like Dear White People, The Boys, Jett, and The Mandalorian. His performance as Moff Gideon in the Disney+ series earned him an Emmy nomination. Giancarlo’s movies sine Breaking Bad include Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, Unpregnant, Okja, and Stargirl.

Jonathan Banks Then & Now

Jonathan Banks, 73, started playing the notorious Mike Ehrmantraut in season 2 of Breaking Bad. Alongside Odenkirk, Jonathan jumped over to the Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul in 2015. He also appeared in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. In addition, the actor has also had notable roles in movies like Mudbound, The Commuter, and Incredibles 2, as well as TV shows like Skylanders, The Comey Rule, and Tangled: The Series.