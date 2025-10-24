‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Cast Then & Now: Photos of Frankie Muniz & More 25 Years Later

Image Credit: Everett/AP

Malcolm in the Middle was an instant hit when it premiered on January 9, 2000. The critically acclaimed FOX show quickly became one of the highest-rated sitcoms of the 2000s, with fans eagerly tuning in weekly to watch the wild antics of the Wilkerson family. The series wrapped up in 2006 after 151 episodes, earning 33 Emmy nominations and winning seven of the coveted awards.

The series followed Malcolm (played by Frankie Muniz) and his quirky family, including his parents Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), as well as his three siblings, and a fourth sibling who was introduced in season 4. The cast has remained close over the years, and Cranston even expressed interest in a revival in 2016. “There’s a possibility we want to start talking about the possibility of putting together a story that makes sense about that family 10 years or 12 years later,” he said in an interview with E! News.

In December 2024, a reboot was announced at Disney+, with Muniz set to reprise his iconic role, and both Cranston and Kaczmarek returning as his parents.

Take a trip down memory lane as we explore what the ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ family is up to now!

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz began playing the title character in Malcolm in the Middle at just 14 years old. Malcolm was one of Lois and Hal’s kids in the hit FOX series. Malcolm was a genius with a photographic memory. Frankie’s performance earned him an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations.

During Malcolm in the Middle’s 7-season run, Frankie starred in movies like Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks, and Racing Stripes. He also notably voiced the role of Chester McBadbat in The Fairly Oddparents and guest-starred in an episode of Lizzie McGuire in 2002.

Frankie would take a step back from acting to explore an open-wheel racing career in 2008. He was also a drummer in the band Kingsfoil from 2012 to 2014. Frankie was one of the celebrity contestants of Dancing With the Stars season 25. He came in third place. He went on to co-host Dancing With the Stars Juniors with Jordan Fisher in 2018.

The actor and his longtime love, Paige Price, announced their engagement in 2018 and married in February 2020. They welcomed their first child, a son, in March 2021.

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston played Hal, the patriarch of Malcolm in the Middle. Following the show’s end in 2006, Bryan went on to nab his most memorable role to date, playing Walter White in the AMC series Breaking Bad. He was awarded 4 Emmys for his performance in the drama series.

He has also starred in movies like Argo, The Upside, Little Miss Sunshine, and Isle of Dogs. He earned an Oscar nomination for portraying screenwriter and novelist Dalton Trumbo in the 2015 film Trumbo.

Bryan is an acclaimed stage actor as well. He won his first Tony Award for playing former President Lyndon B. Johnson in All The Way in 2014. He reprised the role in the 2016 HBO film. He won a second Tony for his performance in Network. The actor also starred in and executive produced the Showtime limited series, Your Honor.

Jane Kaczmarek

Jane Kaczmarek starred as Lois, Malcolm’s mother, in the FOX sitcom. She received 7 consecutive Emmy nominations for her role in Malcolm in the Middle. She also earned 3 Golden Globe nominations.

Since Malcolm in the Middle ended, Jane has appeared in shows like Law & Order: SVU, The Big Bang Theory, Carol’s Second Act, and This Is Us. She also had roles in films such as CHiPs and 6 Balloons. She guest-starred in an episode of the TV show mixed-ish in 2019.

Jane split from actor Bradley Whitford in 2009 after 17 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2010. They have three kids together.

Christopher Kennedy Masterson

Christopher Kennedy Masterson played Francis, Hal and Lois’ oldest son. Following the show’s end in 2006, Christopher appeared in several films and guest-starred on shows such as White Collar, Men at Work, and Haven. His last TV and film projects were in 2014. Christopher is now a DJ.

Christopher is also the younger brother of That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson. His half-siblings are Alanna and Jordan Masterson. He dated That ’70s Show star Laura Prepon from 1999 to 2007. Christopher is now married to actress Yolanda Pecoraro. They share one daughter, Chiara, whom they welcomed in 2021.

Justin Berfield

Justin Berfield played Reese, Malcolm’s older brother. His post-Malcolm in the Middle career has transitioned to more behind-the-scenes work. He notably produced the films Romance and Cigarettes and Blonde Ambition.

Justin is the Chief Creative Officer of Virgin Produced, the film, television, and entertainment division of the British Virgin Group. Virgin Produced was launched in 2010. He is now the father of a baby girl, whom he welcomed in 2020 with his wife Liza.

Erik Per Sullivan

Erik Per Sullivan starred as Dewey for all of Malcolm in the Middle’s 151 episodes. Dewey was Malcolm’s younger brother. Erik’s last acting credit was the movie Twelve in 2010, and since then, it appears he has retired from acting.

He attended the University of Southern California in 2009.