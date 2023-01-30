Meghan Trainor Pregnant: Singer Confirms She’s Expecting Baby No. 2 With Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor, 29, and her husband Daryl Sabara, 30, have another baby on the way! The “Made You Look” singer announced that she’s pregnant with her second child during a virtual interview on TODAY January 30. “I’m pregnant! We did it!” Meghan ecstatically said, as Daryl snuck up and sweetly kissed his wife on the cheek.

After sharing the big news, Meghan revealed to the TODAY anchors if her almost 2-year-old son Riley knows he’s going to be a big brother. “We try to say, ‘Baby in mamma’s belly.’ And he just points to his belly and he’s like, ‘Baby,’ ” Meghan said.

Ironically, Meghan broke the news of her first pregnancy on TODAY, as well, back in October 2020. “We’re so excited, we couldn’t sleep, we’ve been waiting for so long,” the Grammy Award winner said at the time.

Meghan and Daryl, who got married in 2018, welcomed their son Riley on February 8, 2021. The “All About That Bass” singer shared the sweetest photos of her little boy all bundled up in white blankets and a baby blue cap as he peacefully slept in a bassinet. Meghan revealed that Riley was due on Valentine’s Day but was born a few days early. “We are SO IN LOVE… Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever,” she gushed in her caption.

When Riley was 7 months old, Meghan told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she “wants a village” of children with her husband, famous for the Spy Kids movies. “I want the most kids! I just want to know what my body can handle. I’m getting really fit so that I can get pregnant and it could be a little bit easier than last time.”

Meghan also told us that she’d “love a girl,” especially because of how close she is with her own brother. “I love my older bro. He loves me. So I want that for my son…And then I want like five more,” she said with a laugh.