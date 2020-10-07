Meghan Trainor Pregnant: Singer Announces She’s Expecting Baby No. 1 With Daryl Sabara

Congratulations to Megan Tranior! The singer shared the exciting news that she’s pregnant during the Oct. 7 episode of the ‘Today’ Show

While promoting her new Christmas music on the Today Show on Oct. 7, Meghan Trainor had another exciting announcement to make — she’s pregnant! The 26-year-old, who married Daryl Sabara in 2018, revealed that she’s currently expecting her first child. Daryl appeared alongside her for the announcement, which was made virtually from their home.

Meghan and Daryl first met when they attended the same house party in 2014. They were eventually set up on a date by Chloe Grace Moretz and started dating in 2016, and got engaged just before Christmas in 2017. Their wedding took place exactly one year later, which was Meghan’s 25th birthday. Now, they’re ready to add to their family with a sweet bundle of joy!

Since Meghan got married, she has been open about wanting to start a family with her husband. In Oct. 2019, she admitted that she wants to have a “bunch of babies” with Daryl. “I want triplets,” Meghan told E ! News at the time. “I want to get it all done at one time, pop them in there. You know what I’m saying? Let’s knock it out. Let’s do it all at once.”

Of course, Meghan also has a lot to look forward to with her new holiday music. Her album, A Very Trainor Christmas, will be released on Oct. 30. In preparation for the big day, she already released a cover of “Last Christmas,” as well as as an original Christmas tune called “My Kind Of Present,” which was co-written by her two brothers. In addition to “My Kind Of Present,” there will be four other original tracks on the highly-anticipated album.

Meghan actually just released an album called Treat Myself in Jan. 2020, so this year was jam-packed full of both professional AND personal success for the singer. We cannot wait to meet her little one when he or she arrives next year!