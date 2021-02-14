Meghan Trainor Gives Birth To Son With Daryl Sabara: ‘We’re So In Love’ — See Cute Baby Pics

Congratulations to Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara! The singer and ‘Spy Kids’ star are the proud parents of darling baby boy Riley after she gave birth on Feb. 8!

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are officially first-time parents. The couple, who married in 2018, announced that they welcomed their son Riley on Monday, Feb. 8. Meghan, 26, and Daryl, 28, were over the moon after meeting their bundle of joy, and the “All About That Bass” Singer shared the sweetest photos to social media. The little boy was all bundled up in white blankets and a baby blue cap as he peacefully slept in a bassinet.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day,” Meghan wrote, revealing that Riley decided to make an early appearance. “We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE… Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!” she gushed in her caption. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Meghan broke her pregnancy news during an interview with TODAY on October 7 while promoting her upcoming holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas. “We’re so excited, we couldn’t sleep, we’ve been waiting for so long,” Meghan revealed in the virtual interview, during which Daryl joined her from home. She later told Kelly Clarkson that they had made getting pregnant their “mission” during quarantine.

“I was doing the test and tracking with all the apps, she said on the November 2 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I was like, ‘We’re going to get this done, we’re doing to do it.’ I was so excited. So that was a mission.” She added that she knew getting pregnant during a pandemic wasn’t the best timing, but she was all for it. “I was like, ‘We’re stuck here, let’s do the thing we’ve always wanted to do. Let’s make a baby.'”

Daryl and Meghan first met when they attended a house party in 2014. They were actually set up on a date by their mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz in 2016, and got engaged just before Christmas 2017. Exactly one year later, they got married. It also happened to be Meghan’s 25th birthday! Now they’re a happy family of three.