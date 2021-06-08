Meghan Trainor Reveals She’s Already ‘Lost The Baby Weight’ 4 Mos. After The Birth Of Her Son

Meghan Trainor was at her ‘heaviest’ when she got pregnant with her now 4-month-old son, Riley. She spoke to HL about how he inspired her to ‘change her lifestyle.’

On the Today Show, Meghan Trainor, 27, opened up about her struggle with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy, which made her “really pay attention to everything” she ate and allowed her to “learn about food and health” in those 9 months. Now, four months after the birth of her son, Riley Sbara, Meghan revealed she has lost all of the baby weight and continues to work hard in the gym to lose more! “I was the heaviest before I got pregnant, so I knew this was going to be my first challenge after having Riley,” the “All About That Bass” singer revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com in partnership with M&M’S.

She explained she “didn’t gain that much weight” during her pregnancy because managing the gestational diabetes helped “keep it under control.” After welcoming Riley via C-section on February 8, 2021, Meghan partnered with Profile by Sanford, a health and nutrition program. “They’ve helped me a lot with my nutrition and teaching me new tricks on how to eat well. Plus, I’ve been working out at five in the morning before work everyday,” she admitted. “It’s the inspiration of just looking at this kid! I’ve actually lost the baby weight already and I’m going to just keep going and see how far I can go.”

The Top Chef Family Style host added, “I really just changed my whole life. I realized I can do this because, I can go through a C-section, I can literally do anything.” Recently, Meghan opened up about her son’s “terrifying delivery” in an interview with Today. She revealed Riley was “breech” and had “breathing issues” immediately after she delivered him. “It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry. He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?'” she explained. “I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part.” Doctors acted quickly and took Riley to the neonatal intensive care unit to put in a feeding tube. Thankfully, he has since recovered and Meghan said she and her husband, Daryl Sbara, were able to bring him home after five days.

The new mom is now back to work, making new music and dipping her toes into some more television as the host of Peacock’s Top Chef Family Style and a judge on E!’s Clash Of The Cover Bands. She also partnered with M&M’S to celebrate its newest innovation – M&M’S MIX – the first offering from the iconic brand that combines three different flavors of the classic candy in one bag.

“They’ve got milk chocolate, peanut butter, peanut m&ms, all my dream favorite flavors, in one bag, which is so sick,” Meghan gushed. “They’re celebrating this big launch by bringing people together, too. They have three incredible musicians from three different cities who created their own rendition of the ‘Candyman’ song, but also, you can submit your own video and your own rendition of the ‘Candyman’ song with the hashtag #MyCandymanRemix, and M&M’S will feature some of their best submissions on their channels and on the M&M’S World Store Times Square Jumbotron!” For more information about the M&M’S, visit M&M’S on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram!