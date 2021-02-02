Meghan Trainor Does Intense Squats While Working Out At 9 Mos. Pregnant – Watch

Meghan Trainor proved that she was totally ‘kickin’ butt’ in a new video her personal trainer shared to Instagram! Check out the video of the nine-month pregnant celeb lifting weights!

Meghan Trainor is still maintaining her fitness in the final trimester of her pregnancy! The gorgeous “All About That Bass” singer, 27, was featured in a workout video courtesy of her personal trainer Rebecca Broxterman, who captured Meghan doing intense weight-lifting workouts during their February 1 session. In the video compilation, Meghan looked incredibly focused while doing squats with a resistance band just above her knees and weights in her hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Broxterman (@rebeccabroxfit)

As Meghan came up from her squat, she lifted the weights high above her head! From there, Meghan went on to leg lifts before doing some lunges, and finally more weight lifting. Meghan’s fitness instructor was so proud of the singer’s focus and fortitude, complimenting her in the caption to her post! “Pregnancy is a journey and this girl is kickin butt,” Rebecca’s caption began.

“[Meghan Trainor] I am beyond proud of you for committing to your workouts during pregnancy and for crushing every single one of them! You’re so close to the finish line! Let’s keep going!” Rebecca also added a few cute emojis and even had Meghan’s song “Genetics” playing as the video’s audio track.

Meghan has been absolutely glowing during her pregnancy and she’s shared so much of her journey on social media. More recently, the singer posted a slew of photos from her glamorous maternity shoot, for which she dazzled in a lime green, draped tulle cape with a flower crown. Meghan looked absolutely majestic, and fans have loved getting to see the star embrace this exciting new chapter in her life!

The singer is expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, whom she married in 2018. Their bundle of joy is due any day now, and the couple couldn’t be more excited to welcome their youngster. As the two prepare for this new chapter in their lives, we cannot wait to see Meghan wholly come into her own as a new mom!