Valentine’s Day: 11 Gorgeous Gifts To Give The Special Someone In Your Life

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner & in honor of the special day, we rounded up all of the best gifts to give your significant other or friend on the romantic holiday!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts, it can be tough finding the right present for the special someone in your life, but luckily we have got you covered! In honor of the special day, we rounded up eleven of the diverse and festive gifts that any significant other will absolutely love! From fragrances to candles, underwear sets, and so much more, shop any of these awesome ideas to spoil your bestie, partner, or fave family member. Shop any of these ten Valentine’s Day picks below, and truly wow your favorite people on Love Day this year!

1. Little Market Heart Candle

The Heart Candle from Little Market is the perfect gesture for a dear friend this Valentine’s Day. Little Market makes all of its products with love, including this festive and sweetheart candle. Amongst a variety of fine fragrances, this candle smells delicious and is actually made by women who resettled as refugees in the United States. It can even be personalized to say a sweet message, making it truly unique to someone special. $38, thelittlemarket.com

2. Hanky Panky Thong Bouquet Of 6

If you’ve got an underwear-loving galentine this year, a great option for her is the Hanky Panky Thong Rose Bouquet Of 6. Not only is it super adorable, but it’s practical, too! Available in red or pink, this undie arrangement is packaged to look like a bouquet of roses, but instead of flowers, the petals are rolled-up lace thongs! Hanky Panky assures quality in all of their underwear garments, so you’ll give a clever and cute gift of a quality product this Valentine’s Day. $150, hankypanky.com

3. Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau De Parfum

For the perfume people on your list, we’ve got a good one for you. The delicious scent of Guerlain Mon Guerlain’s Eau de Parfum is basically irresistible with its base notes of vanilla, lavender, and jasmine – not to mention sensual to boot! This perfume is actually inspired by Angelina Jolie, and come on, who wouldn’t want a little touch of Angie in their everyday life? Give this enticing fragrance to your girlfriend, or bestie who’s looking for a little something to spice up her love life. It couldn’t be more perfect for Valentine’s Day – a.k.a, the one day a year that’s all about love! $135, guerlain.com

4. Godiva Valentine’s Day Heart Chocolate Box

It might be a cliche, but come on – what would Valentine’s Day be without chocolate? Give the gift of ultimate decadence with this Valentine’s Day Heart Chocolate Box by Godiva. A fan-favorite, Godiva is world-famous for its fine chocolatiers and an indulgent assortment of all kinds of chocolate. This box includes 37 luxurious pieces of different chocolates: from truffles to caramel-filled, crunchy nuts and so much more. Spoil your honey with this sinful box of sweets this V-Day! $100, godiva.com

5. Instapot Electric Pressure Cooker

To take it up a notch, we’ve got a perfect Valentine’s Day idea for any of those new mothers or wives out there. The Instapot electric pressure cooker is a hot, best-selling product on Amazon right now, and we totally can see why. As a personal owner of the Instapot, this is truly a miracle-working appliance that I wish I had sooner in life! Whip up incredible meals (even on a busy schedule) in this fool-proof, all-in-one pot that’s equipped with 14 settings to cook soups, meats, pasta, and even more. No need to clean a million different pans – after dinner, simply clean just the Instapot’s interior, and you’re good to go for your next culinary creation! It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day surprise for that someone on your list who needs all the help they can get in the kitchen. $79, amazon.com

6. Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit

What would Valentine’s Day be without kisses? Give the gift of ultimate lip glam to your favorite coworker or your long-time BFF with the matte lip kit from Kylie Cosmetics. Available in over 5 festive and gorgeous shades of pinks and reds, this famous lip kit comes complete with a matte lip gloss and lip liner so that you can achieve a Kylie Jenner-esque pout in your everyday makeup routine. Kylie’s cosmetics line is loved far and wide and makes the perfect little gift for Valentine’s Day. $29, ulta.com

7. Laithwaites Wine Club

First, there are flowers, then there are chocolates, and then… there’s WINE! Maybe it’s the fact that February 14th happens to be in the dead of winter, (and we need all the help we can get to suffer through the cold months) we’re not sure, but this special holiday and wine truly go hand in hand. Laithwaites is not only a wine club, but they also allow you to customize a wine case for as low as $40 (that’s a little over $6 per bottle!) Send one of these to your boyfriend, girlfriend, or best friends and you’ll be sure to make anyone happy this Valentine’s Day. $40, laithwaites.com

8. Bombshell Beauty Makeup Brush Set

For a little something to give to your mom, sister, or whoever this Valentine’s Day, the Bombshell Beauty makeup brush set is perfect! This 10 piece set comes with a large powder, blush, small contour, large blending, regular blending, large shader, large flat shadow, small detailing, pencil, and angled eyeliner brushes. It’s an ideal addition to any makeup collection and has a little brush for every part of the face to totally perfect a full face of glam. $26, ulta.com

9. Galentine’s Rose Bouquet

Of course, we’d never forget about the flowers. Probably the biggest Valentine’s Day cliche is a standard red rose bouquet, but thanks to The Bouqs Co., there apparently are flowers for our Galentine’s, too! This stunning rose bouquet is a best-selling rose arrangement and is sure to make your best gal pal smile this year. Choose from dozens of stunning, unique, and heart-warming floral arrangements beyond your imagination. These bouquets can be given to and from just about anyone this Love Day! $54, bouqs.com

10. LELO Sona 2 Sex Toy

We had to throw in a solid sex toy to this list, duh! The Sona stimulator from LELO is one of their best-selling products and would be an amazing Valentine’s Day gift for your partner. The Sona 2 is groundbreaking in the text toy department because it offers the most advanced step forward in pleasure. It uses SenSonic technology to stimulate pleasure than ever before, and it’s loved by so many women far and wide. Spice things up in the bedroom with this feisty little gadget! $99, lelo.com

11. Book Of Us Personalized Valentine’s Day Books

Ok, we’re sorry but we have to end on a corny note here. It IS Valentine’s Day, after all. The Book of Us personalized couples books are undoubtedly one of the sweetest things you could give to your significant other this Love Day. These books are customizable in illustrating “why I love you” to your boyfriend or girlfriend, to make sure your appreciation for them is heard loud and clear. Fill it with all the cheesy and meaningful memories you’ve shared, and reasons why you love that special someone in your life. Best of all, the Book of Us can be kept safe for a lifetime of memories, and it’s sure to bring on a few tears of happiness (you can trust us on that!) $40, bookofus.com