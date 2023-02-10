Dave Grohl Thanks Canada For Football, Peanut Butter & More In Crown Royal’s Super Bowl Ad

Though South Park made it fashionable to sing “Blame Canada,” anyone who’s ever looked at America’s neighbor to the north would know that Canada’s pretty cool. As Dave Grohl highlights in Crown Royal’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII, Canada has given the world a lot. It’s where music icons like Rush, Joni Mitchell, Celine Dion, and The Tragically Hip (along with SNFU, DOA, The Black Halos, Devin Townsend, and the entirety of Stomp Records) come from. It’s the homeland for comedians like Jim Carrey, John Candy, and The Kids In The Hall. It’s even behind the creation of sports like hockey, basketball (created by Canadian James Naismith), and even football?!? “Look it up,” says Dave. So, with a glass of refreshing Crown Royal, the Foo Fighters frontman salutes Canada.

Dave’s reflection on Canada’s contributions is scored by Donna Grantis shredding the Canadian national anthem on guitar. “Thank you, Canada, for peanut butter, the paint roller, the replay, and the battery,” says Dave. He also pointed out that Canada was behind the egg carton, the ironing board, the electric wheelchair, and the whoopee cushion. “Thank you, Canada,” says Dave at the end.

In earlier previews for the spot, Dave held up a list of seemingly unrelated items. “The paint roller?” says Dave before reciting a list of seemingly unrelated things. The battery? Trash bag? The replay? No way. The egg carton?” Dave turns to one of the engineers named Lou. “Did you know the egg carton? Says it right here.”

In another preview, “Dave Grohl Says ‘Thank You,'” Dave Grohl spent fifteen seconds saying “Thank You” in various ways, though at the point, it was unclear what he was grateful for. “A thank you of epic, Grohl-sized proportions is right around the corner. Clear your throats, warm up those vocal cords, and get ready to say thank you with us on 02.12.23,” writes Crown Royal. Speaking of which, Dave practices more gratitude in the third teaser.

Created by ad agency Anomaly and directed by Jake Scott, the Crown Royal spot should air during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVII. “Dave is a Crown Royal super fan and the perfect partner to spread a message of gratitude to the audience that is authentic to the brand,” Sophie Kelly, Diageo’s senior VP for whiskeys in North America, said in a statement, per AdAge. “[After] seeing the work come to life, we have some great content we will be sharing over the next couple of weeks, including a decision to up our Super Bowl commitment to running a:60 in-game.”

Foo Fighters are set to perform at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany this spring, replacing the reformed Pantera – members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown with guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante subbing for the late “Dimebag” Darrell and Vinnie Paul – after promoters were concerned with Phil Anelmo’s past use of a Nazi-style salute at a “Dimebash” event in 2016, per Blabbermouth. Foo Fighters will also appear at Boston Calling 2023, Bonnaroo, and the Sonic Temple Festival.

The band ended 2022 with a message about how they would continue on following the death of founding member, drummer Taylor Hawkins. “Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” they wrote in a message posted to social media in December. “And for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.”

“A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” they wrote. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again – and we will soon – he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”