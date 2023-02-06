Pete Davidson Snacks On Jon Hamm & Brie Larson (Sorta) In Hellmann’s Adorably Odd Super Bowl Ad

William Shakespeare said, “What’s in a name?” Apparently, a lot if you ever get cast in a Hellmann’s Super Bowl commercial. In the spot, developed by WPP’s Wunderman Thompson, Jon Hamm, and Brie Larson find themselves in what appears to be a giant fridge. “Any idea why we’re in a fridge?” asked the former Mad Men/upcoming Good Omens star. “I’m Brie,” said the woman who is Captain Marvel, hoping to lead Jon into guessing the obvious. “We’re dinner!” she says, without any kind of fear in her voice. Enter Pete Davidson, the owner of the fridge. “He really is everywhere,” says John before Pete says, rather sinisterly, “I’m gonna eat you guys!”

No, Pete is not pulling an Armie Hammer after reading Tender is The Flesh or the New York Times article “Why Cannibalism Is Suddenly Trendy on Screen.” He’s actually making a ham and brie panini with help from Hellmann’s. “You guys are really delicious,” Pete says to Jon and Brie at what appears to be a Super Bowl party. Someone better warn Kevin Bacon, Halle Berry, Fiona Apple, Shaun Bean, and Jello Biafra (or any other celeb with a food-related name.) Pete Davidson is coming!

Fans might want to flock around Pete’s icebox. “On Saturday, Feb. 11, join Pete from his fridge for “Pete’s Fridge Finds” – streamed on Hellmann’s Instagram page, @hellmannsmayonnaise – for a chance to win “leftover” items belonging to Pete. Who knows what you might find!” says the brand in a press release. If you’ve ever wanted to own something that once belonged to the uncrowned King of Staten Island, make sure to spend your Saturday before Super Bowl LVII hanging with Pete.

“There is nothing more iconic than the Hellmann’s jar in the fridge,” said Benjamin Crook, VP-general manager of dressings and condiments in North America for Unilever, Hellmann’s parent company, in a press release (h/t AdAge). “The contextual relevance of big jar, small people I think is also a really important, fun creative device. Then layer in obviously the food names that two of our celebrities have.”

The challenge for the 2023 Super Bowl season was to top what Hellmann’s did last year with Davidson. Thanks to Super Bowl champion Jered Mayo – another food pun name! – people learned not to waste food by using Hellmann’s to transform leftovers into brand new meals. May was about to tackle Mama Davidson when Pete stopped him. “Mom’s already tackling food waste, Mayo,” he said. A dejected Mayo walked off-screen…only to come back and tackle Pete to the floor. “I get it,” admitted the former Saturday Night Live star. “I’m very hittable.”

“I think we put ourselves against a wall there, because I’m not sure we’re ever going to have another spot for them that has as much branding,” said Susan Golkin, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson, in a press release. “We did not have one conversation about was there enough branding, I think for the first time in my career.”

The commercial is part of Hellmann’s to reduce food waste. 40% of food in the U.S. is wasted, and 43% of that waste is at home, said Cook. “What we aim to do every year is inspire over 100 million consumers to think differently about food waste,” Crook said. The Fridge Night app, which Hellmann’s is promoting for the second year, offers flexible recipes that can help turn what’s in your fridge into dinner. But, please don’t take a bite out of national treasure Brie Larson. (You can nibble on Jon Hamm if he consents to it.)