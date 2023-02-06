Melissa McCarthy Stuns As A Redhead In Booking.com’s Musical Super Bowl Commercial

It’s hard to pick out the best part of Booking.com’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII. The commercial, revealed Monday (Feb. 6), casts Melissa McCarthy as a would-be-traveler dreaming of her next vacation. From there, the spot is a cornucopia of joys, making it hard to pick out the overall highlight. Could it be how good Melissa looks as a redhead? Is it the surprise cameo by Melissa’s actual husband, actor/comedian/filmmaker/sexy gardener Ben Falcone? Or is that she – a mother of two– stresses the need for childcare?

Perhaps it’s Melissa’s bearded lumberjack look, hinting that she missed her calling as a drag king? Or, maybe it’s the fact that Melissa is singing throughout the commercial in a way that should get every Broadway casting director on the phone to book her in the next big musical. Or, could it be that this commercial is kicking off Booking.com’s “Somewhere, Anywhere” campaign, which will see the leading digital travel app give out half a million dollars to help people be like Melissa in taking their next great adventure?

“The joy and excitement we get from traveling and exploring the world, or even taking a short trip close to home, gives us such wonderful memories,” Melissa said in a press release. “Every time my family travels, we come back as a little bit better versions of ourselves, and we’re immediately inspired to start daydreaming about our next trip. I’m tickled pink to be working with Booking.com as their #1 Travel Fan.”

“The fun of travel starts with a world of possibilities,” she adds, “so I hope the ad gives everybody the inspiration to book their next trip with Booking.com and bring their travel dreams to life. Of course, all of this is to be done while singing ‘Somewhere, Anywhere.'”

“This year’s Booking.yeah campaign aims to showcase that Booking.com is the most reliable platform to book a trip, no matter where travelers want to go,” says Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com, “with features including instantly bookable vacation rentals, free cancellation on most bookings, verified reviews, great deals and more. The incomparably talented Melissa McCarthy truly helped bring the creative to life with the message that we hope will resonate with Americans – the best way to book your stay in the U.S. is through Booking.com – and we couldn’t think of a better time to kick off the campaign than the ‘big game.'”

Booking.com will give away half a million dollars in vacation funds – 50 winners will receive $10,000 each in travel credits – to explore the amazing “Somewhere, Anywhere” destinations across the U.S. and the world. Just follow @bookingcom on Instagram or TikTok and leave a comment on any Booking.com giveaway post noting the “Somewhere, Anywhere” you want to go using #ShareYourAnywhere along with #Sweepstakes to be entered for a chance to win $10,000 in travel credits to use on Booking.com.

The entry period for the giveaway begins on February 7, 2023 at 12:00pm EST, and ends February 19 at 11:59pm EST, with winners chosen at random. For more information on how to enter, visit Booking.com’s social channels and for the Official Rules, visit www.promoterms.com/shareyouranywhere.