Anna Faris Discovers Avocados From Mexico Make Being Naked Better In Their Super Bowl Commercial

There’s a lot of power inside the humble avocado. It has more potassium than a banana, is a good source of essential nutrients and fiber, per CNN, and is quite delicious (per anyone who has ever enjoyed guacamole.) The avocado can also change the course of human history, as seen in the full Avocados From Mexico commercial for Super Bowl LVII. After a nude Anna Faris, portraying Eve from the Christian Bible, turns the Garden of Eden into the “Garden of Eatin’,” she and Adam are shocked to see they are naked. Enter the humble groundhog.

“Hey, try this!” says the talking woodland creature. Eve and Adam decide to eat this not-so-Forbidden fruit, and it turns out that…being naked is pretty okay. Flash forward to modern New York City, now “The Big Avocado,” and everyone is naked, even in Times Square (which is not recommended at all if you try to do it in this reality). Gucci is now GUAC, fashion is all about hats, and the Statue of Liberty is surprisingly thicc without her robes. “Now, that’s a tourist attraction,” says Anna as she munched down on some delicious foods made with Avocados From Mexico.

The expanded commercial shows more of this new paradise. Cabbies aren’t crabby. iPhones are not apples but Avocados. The end is NOT near. It’s a green world…so long as it ignores the theological implications. Like, if the talking snake that tricked Eve was Satan, who is the groundhog? And how did the workers construct the Statue of Liberty without any protective gear? And is the main use of avocados sunscreen because everyone is naked?

Previews of the ad hinted that something big would happen in Avocados From Mexico’s commercial. “Since time began,” says the off-screen narrator in the teaser, “there has been one fruit that has had the power to change the world. One fruit, that can alter history, with one small bite. One fruit, with the ability to make everything better.”

That message of “avocados make nudity great” is one that the spot’s star took to heart. Anna, 46, said it was “liberating” to pose naked for this commercial when talking to PEOPLE about the shoot. “When I realized that the wardrobe in my trailer was a tiny little thong and these jelly-like bra things, I guess they’re just nipple covers, I thought to myself, all right, this is what my beautiful day is going to look like,” she said. “I felt really proud that I’m kind of at this place in life where I could spend a lot of time feeling modest and insecure, or I just embrace it.”

Anna also said she found “security in the massive amount of hair” she wore for the shoot. “There was also a lot of other minimally dressed young, very beautiful people. And I just thought, I’m just accepting this is just rad. We’re just in the Garden of Eden, which is glorious,” she said of the shoot. “They created the most beautiful set, and we were all in it together.”

Lerma created the Avocados From Mexico spot, which Bryan Buckley directed. The commercial will help support the brand’s new 360 marketing campaign designed to celebrate how Avocados From Mexico make everything better. This includes your kitchen, as Avocados From Mexico has partnered with Pantone Color Institute to launch the Avocados From Mexico brand color.

They also created the new Avocado Glow home and kitchen accessories line for Big Game entertaining. Who wouldn’t want to watch the Big Game with an Avocado Glow throw pillow, or serve chips and guac with an Avacado Glow serving Tray? Maybe if they make an Avocado Glow bikini, Anna won’t have to go around nude?