Meghan Trainor Proves Getting Stuck In A Pringles Can ‘Happens To The Best Of Us’ In Snack’s Super Bowl Ad

You might be a king or a little street sweeper, but sooner or later, you…get your hand stuck in a Pringles’ can. That mangled quote from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey seems most appropriate in Pringles’ commercial for Super Bowl LVII. At the start of the entire ad, released today (Feb. 7), a young lad goes for the last Pringles chip, only to find himself stuck. “Don’t worry,” says his grandfather. “It happens to the best of us.” The grandfather – who has a voice to die for – tells his kin that such conditions happen to “surgeons, judges, airport ground tour, gameshow contestants,” and even Meghan Trainor.

We see Megan, a fan of Cheddar Cheese Pringles, cuddling her dog with her hand stuck inside a can, using her afflicted appendage to pet her pooch. Tina Turner‘s “Simply The Best” plays, giving viewers Schitt’s Creek flashbacks while also celebrating how the best of us DO get stuck but can go on to live successful lives. “It even happened to your little cousin, Timmy,” says the grandfather. “That doesn’t even make sense,” says the grandson, unaware he’s in a Super Bowl commercial. “That doesn’t matter,” says grandpa (and in the extended version, Gramps drops a paternal bomb on the poor kid.)

In the first preview for the chip’s Super Bowl spot, Meghan proved that she was coming for Wheezy‘s bag by getting stuck inside a can (which, Wheezy is known for doing.) In the teaser, Meghan set up her phone and began to dance the “Made You Look” challenge while in her high-rise apartment. She then paused to eat a cheddar cheese Pringles chip before going in for another…only to discover that she was trapped. “C’mon!” says Meghan as she shakes the can, trying to get it off her hand. It doesn’t work, leaving Meghan wondering what to do next.

“We’re excited to return to continue showing snacking fans that the age-old ‘Pringles dilemma’ of getting your hand ‘stuck in’ our iconic can while reaching for the last crisp isn’t a dilemma; rather, it’s a’ worth it’ risk to reach every single irresistible crisp,” Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles U.S. brand lead, told Adweek.

Taken from Meghan’s 2022 album, Takin’ It Back, “Made You Look” is her highest-charting single in nearly a decade. The song reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, and in late January 2023, it was still in the Top 20. The success can be attributed partly to @brookieandjessie, TikTok users who created a dance for the song. The duo’s original video, posted in October 2022, has over 55 million views.

“It’s more than I can ever ask for,” Meghan said when talking with Entertainment Tonight about the viral hit. “Everything I write, I’m like ‘Yo, TikTok’s gonna eat this up,’ like I truly am focused on my fans on TikTok. But I also noticed that there are a lot of moms out there — I’m a new mama. So, I’m like, ‘oh, I didn’t even know this whole world existed.’ So, I just have a lot more friends on TikTok, and that’s my home, and I’m writing for TikTok.”

Meghan was a little somber when discussing her career with The Daily Telegraph in November. When I got a Grammy, I thought all of the doors would open. [But] It felt like every door shut. It felt like everything was twice as hard, if not way harder,” she said. Meghan won Best New Artist in 2016, beating Tori Kelly, Sam Hunt, James Bay, and Courtney Barnett. “It felt like I was on a slope going down, down down,” said Meghan. “TikTok dragged me out of that dark place and this music, now everyone is saying a comeback.”