Natasha Lyonne Calls Out The BS Of Other Super Bowl Commercials In ‘Poker Face’ Ad

Natasha Lyonne's human lie detector character from 'Poker Face' reveals the truth about Super Bowl ads in a new commercial that aired during the big game.

February 12, 2023 9:57PM EST
Natasha Lyonne
Image Credit: Peacock

Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie has the incredible ability to detect when someone’s lying, and she uses her skill in Poker Face’s Super Bowl commercial. She assures her friend at the bar that she knows when someone’s lying “every time.” Don’t doubt Charlie.

Her pal asks her about the friends in that beer commercial. “Hate each other,” Charlie admits. As for the kid in the Pixel ad, Charlie reveals, “Uh, that’s a 19-year-old.” The M&Ms characters also never left, she says.

When an ad for Peacock’s Poker Face pops up on the TV screen, the man at the bar says, “Hey, have you seen this new show? It looks good. I’d watch it.” Charlie quips, “Now that’s true.”

The new show from Knives Out director Rian Johnson, which premiered in January 2023, is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. Poker Face has quickly become one of the most critically-acclaimed series of the new year, and the buzz is only getting bigger.

Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne in the ‘Poker Face’ Super Bowl commercial. (Peacock)

“It’s performed fantastic. We are over the moon,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, told THR. “I know we don’t give numbers — I can’t right now; hopefully at some point, we will be able to but [Poker Face] is definitely punching above its weight.” When asked about the show’s season 2 renewal chances, Susan revealed, “I think there’s probably going to be some good news at some point soon.”

Poker Face also stars Benjamin Bratt and Ron Perlman. Guest stars have included Adrien Brody, Dascha Polanco, Hong Chau, Judith Light, S. Epatha Merkerson, Stephanie Hsu, Lil Rel Howery, and more. New episodes of Poker Face drop Thursdays on Peacock. The season finale is expected to premiere on March 9.

