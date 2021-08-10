Rihanna Shares Video Montage Of Celebs Raving Over Her Beautiful Smell As She Launches Fragrance

Rihanna smells like heaven — and she has the testimonials to prove it. The singer shared a montage of celebrities gushing over her smell amid the launch of her new Fenty perfume.

Rihanna smells good — and she has the receipts to back this up! A day after she announced the launch of her Fenty Beauty perfume, the business mogul, 33, followed up with a hilarious video montage on Monday, Aug. 9 of celebrities gushing over her “heavenly” scent, one that has been likened to “dreams and wishes coming true.”

The testimonials come from pretty convincing public figures, including Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jim Parsons, among others. Rihanna interspersed the video with screenshots of Instagram comments and tweets that reinforce the notion that she smells like heaven on earth. She captioned the post, “just sayin’”

In the clip, Lil Nas X responds with “Rihanna” when asked, “What’s your favorite smell?” Elsewhere, Jennifer gushes about the singer’s “really soft skin” and said she “smelled really good.” Jim, on the other hand, gushed about the “Desperado” singer’s scent while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and simply responded with “heaven” when asked about her scent.

RiRi announced the launch of Fenty Beauty’s first perfume on her Instagram on Sunday. She shared the news alongside a visual that depicted her among nature. “We’re fucked up most of the time,” she narrates in the visual. “And it’s not because we want to be that way. It’s because we’re dealt the hand — and guess what? We don’t run from it. We deal with it. So you wan’t me to tell you how a woman’s supposed to smell like?” Rihanna declared, “However the fuck they want to feel.”

Available for $120, Fenty Eau de Parfume has notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and blueberry with hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium, and patchouli. “What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence,” the Fenty description reads. “The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This reminds me of everywhere I’ve been and represents all that I am.”

The singer said of the debut scent in a press release, per The Cut: “I wanted a rich color that really represented all genders from across all walks of life. Brown is my favorite color. Brown is who I am. Brown is what I come from.” Rihanna continued, “If I’m going to make a fragrance that represents me, even the body language of the bottle needs to marry that. So, I wanted something brown, but also transparent — so you could see the liquid and the fragrance you’re about to experience.”