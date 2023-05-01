Pregnant Rihanna Looks Like A Bride In All-White Dress While Showing Off Baby Bump At 2023 Met Gala

A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early. But leave it to Rihanna to hold nothing back when she’s at the Met Gala. The 35-year-old singer and beauty mogul graced us with her presence at the 2023 Met Gala while pregnant with baby number two. As always, Rihanna understood the assignment but waited until the last possible second to arrive. As you can see below, the singer wore a bridal-white gown, and initially covered her upper half with a coat full of matching white roses. At the time, only her face could be seen, but once she made her way up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s grand staircase, she took off her coat and showed off her growing baby bump in a more revealing look (see that photo below)!

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky, who was pictured holding her hand, was all business on top, party on the bottom! He wore a dashing tuxedo shirt and jacket, and paired it with a tartan red kilt over his slacks. Clashing patterns or bold new look? We’ll let you decide!

Rihanna famously performed at the 2023 Super Bowl in February while pregnant. The “Umbrella” singer revealed her baby bump during her epic performance. She rocked an all-red ensemble for the halftime show.

The singer recently popped up in Las Vegas at CinemaCon, which took place just days before the Met Gala, to announce that she’ll be voicing a Smurfette in an upcoming Smurfs movie. Rihanna will also produce the film, as well as create and perform music.

Rihanna is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. Rihanna didn’t attend the 2022 Met Gala because she was in her final days of pregnancy.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s last Met Gala was in 2021. She and A$AP Rocky were the last celebrities to arrive. Rihanna wore a massive sculpted coat dress for the occasion, which also marked Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s red carpet debut.

“We’re best friends with a baby,” Rihanna said about her relationship with A$AP Rocky to Vogue. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

Rihanna has become one of the celebrities fans wait with bated breath to see if she’ll bless us on the Met Gala carpet. She’s had many incredible looks, including when she dressed as a pope at the 2018 Met Gala and when she dazzled in a fur-tripped yellow gown with a long train in 2015.