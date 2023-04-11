Rihanna’s Son, 10 Months, Rocks Bunny Ears In Adorable Easter Photos

Rihanna marked the Easter holiday in the best way possible — with baby boy photos! In a new Instagram post shared Tuesday, April 11, the “Umbrella” singer’s little guy rocked white bunny ears, chewed on Easter eggs, and generally looked as sweet as a spring day. He wore what looked like a lavish pearl and jeweled necklace with a diaper as he sat in the grass, fully satisfied with the attention and looking a lot like his famous parents, RiRi and A$AP Rocky. He also played with an adorable, glittery silver bunny. “Eastuh!!!” the 35-year-old singer captioned the photo.

A cavalcade of her 148 million followers rushed to the comments thread to react. “A diamond crusted bunny to remind me I’m broke,” quipped a follower alongside laughing emojis, while another wrote, “too handsome.” “This is the dopest kid possible,” remarked a third, and a fourth commented, “Baby Fenty is getting ready to MET Gala.”

Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy with a controversial Super Bowl halftime performance, has recently shared her feelings about taking the stage as a mother. “When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, ‘You sure?'” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February. “Like, I’m three months postpartum, like, should I be making major decisions like this right now? Like, I might regret this. But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you can do anything.”

To ELLE, ahead of the big Super Bowl performance, she explained how becoming a mom has inspired her. “Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life,” she told the magazine, also in February. “I’ve had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me’ time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process.”

Rihanna and Rocky have not yet announced their first child’s name publicly.