The Smurfs Movie: Everything To Know About The Film, Including Rihanna’s Role As Smurfette

Rihanna announced that a new ‘Smurfs’ movie is on the way at CinemaCon 2023

Rihanna will star as Smurfette and serve as a co-producer

The talented artist will also write and record original songs for the film

The movie will try to answer the question: What is a Smurf?

It’s no secret that Rihanna is a hustling woman of many talents. In the fall of 2022 alone, she dropped her fourth annual Savage x Fenty fashion show and released a single, “Lift Me Up”, which appears on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, she gave fans an incredible halftime performance during Super Bowl LVII in Feb. 2023, during which she revealed she is expecting baby No. 2. Plus, she claimed she’s planning to release her ninth studio album in 2023, which would be her first since 2016’s Anti.

Her go-getter schedule made it both surprising and not too shocking that she has yet another project on her plate: The newest Smurfs movie. The Grammy Award-winning artist made the announcement on stage at Cinemcaon 2023 on April 27, 2023 to say that she is voicing the star cartoon, Smurfette. Read on to learn about Rihanna’s involvement in the untitled project, who else is cast, and more.

Who Is Cast In The ‘Smurfs’ Movie?

Of course, Rihanna will lead the untitled live-action/animated hybrid film as the popular blue cartoon, Smurfette. “I tried to get the Papa Smurf part but it didn’t work out,” she joked on stage, per USA TODAY, while rocking a baggy long-sleeved dress that nearly hid her third-trimester baby bump. “This is a delight. Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me,” she continued.

“I’m usually front and center with everything, but (with) this I get to play a part and a role and I get to imagine,” the “Work” singer gushed. “I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and get to play a little blue badass.”

In addition to starring as the loveable blue character, Rihanna is also producing the film and writing and singing original music for it. She will work alongside 2011’s Puss in Boots director, Chris Miller, as well as co-director Matt Landon, as reported by Deadline. Furthermore, Pam Brady wrote the script. Rihanna’s co-producers include Ryan Harris, Laurence “Jay” Brown, and Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith.

No other cast or crew has been announced as of April 27, 2023.

What Is The ‘Smurfs’ Movie About?

The Untitled Smurfs movie is a musical that will be full of comedy and adventure. The plot revolves around the question: What is a Smurf?, according to Deadline.

It follows several Smurfs film releases over the last decade: 2017’s Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2011’s The Smurfs, and 2013’s The Smurfs 2.

When Will The New ‘Smurfs’ Movie Debut?

The untitled live-action/animation hybrid is due out on Valentine’s Day in 2025, leaving plenty of room for more cast members to be announced and details to be filled in!