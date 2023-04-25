Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Unbuttoned Jeans, Heart Necklace For Target Run With Niece: Photos

Rihanna has been spotted absolutely slaying her maternity fashion once again. This time, the 35-year-old Grammy-winning artist was photographed shopping at a New York City Target with her minor niece. The “Work” hitmaker, who is expecting her second baby with her boyfriend of three years, A$AP Rocky, donned a plain white bodysuit that beautifully hugged her growing bay bump paired with baggy blue jeans that she left unbuttoned for extra comfort.

Rihanna kept warm in an oversized brown fur jacket and accessorized with a large gold heart pendant necklace and a blue New York Yankees cap. She completed her casual but cute look with work boots. The proud mom went makeup-free for the Target run with her niece, Majesty, who she was first spotted holding in 2014. Majesty looked adorable in blue jeans and a jean jacket and had her hair styled in braids. She finished off her outfit with black sneakers and a pink baseball cap.

Rihanna also showed her natural beauty earlier this week when she touched down at a private airport in New Jersey. In photos seen here, the “Umbrella” singer disembarked from her private plane alongside A$AP, 34, as he carried their 11-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed. The baby looked adorable as he smiled wide while his parents were seemingly deep in conversation. Both musicians wore comfy outfits for the plane ride, with Rihanna in a matching black sweatsuit and A$AP in track pants and a leather jacket.

The same can’t be said, however, when the sweet couple was spotted dressed to impress for a parents’ night out later that day. Rihanna stepped out in New York City on Sunday night, April 24 in a bold semi-sheer red outfit consisting of flared pants and a bump-hugging tunic from Alaïa. She wore her luscious black hair up in a fun Pamela Anderon-style bun with a sparkling silver necklace. She also wore a black fur coat and finished off her date night look with red heels. The “Fashion Killa” rapper, meanwhile, looked handsome in bejeweled blue jeans, a classic Harley Davidson Motorcycles tee, and a black leather jacket.

Rihanna has been serving with her fashion this week, and fans can likely expect more maternity looks as time goes on. Rihanna revealed her pregnancy while performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February. Fans were surprised, as she and A$AP gave birth to their first child together about seven months earlier in May 2022.