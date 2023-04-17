Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Strapless Top & Jeans For Outing In Paris: Photos

Rihanna was leaving Bulgari Hotel as she was headed to dinner in the epic eye-catching look.

April 17, 2023 11:59PM EDT
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Rihanna displays her baby bump exiting the Bulgari Hotel on her way to dinner with a friend at Cesar Restaurant in Paris, France, without ASAP Rocky. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Pregnant Rihanna and ASAP Rocky go out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna, 35, continued her fashionable second pregnancy with her latest dinner outing. The singer was photographed stepping out of a vehicle after leaving Bulgari Hotel in Paris, France in a brown strapless top and jeans that helped put her baby bump on display. She also had some of her long hair pulled up and accessorized with a necklace and earrings.

Rihanna during the new Paris outing. (BACKGRID)

The new outing comes less than 24 hours after Rihanna’s 11-month-old son was spotted with his dad A$AP Rocky, 34, in the same city. The rapper and the tot were photographed hanging out on the balcony of Bulgari Hotel and looked as adorable as could be. A$AP wore an all black outfit while his mini me, whose name has yet to be made public, wore a light green shirt and camouflaged socks.

Another photo of Rihanna during her outing. (BACKGRID)

The new outing is one of a few times Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy has been seen since he was born almost a year ago. The doting parents and their new addition also posed for an incredible family photoshoot for British Vogue magazine. The trio donned all black outfits, for the snapshots, and walked on sand at a beach for one of the settings.

Since Rihanna had her son, she’s been more active on Instagram, sharing the cutest photos of him during memorable holidays and other moments. One of the most recent posts was for Easter, and the lovable mom took photos of the little man as he wore bunny ears on his head. There were also photos of him sitting in grass while reading an Easter book and petting bunnies.

After spending just about a year with their son, Rihanna and A$AP are set to welcome their second baby, whose gender hasn’t been announced, in the near future. The “Umbrella” creator’s second pregnancy went public when she performed the halftime show at the Super Bowl earlier this year and held and rubbed her bump in front of viewers in person and watching on TV. Her rep also confirmed the happy news to the media right after the performance, leaving many fans rejoicing for the expanding family.

