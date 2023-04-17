Rihanna’s Son, 11 Months, Looks Adorable In Paris With Dad A$AP Rocky Ahead Of 2nd Baby’s Birth

A$AP Rocky spent some quality time with his 11-month-old son at a hotel in Paris, before his life gets way busier when he becomes a dad of two.

April 17, 2023 11:10AM EDT
A$AP Rocky
Image Credit: Backgrid

Could Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s son be any cuter? The answer is no! Fans got a new glimpse at the 11-month-old baby boy when A$AP, 34, brought his son out on a balcony at the Bulgari Hotel in Paris on Sunday, April 16. Paparazzi caught the famous rapper holding his precious son in his arms. RiRi and A$AP’s son, whose name still has yet to be revealed, was dressed in a green outfit with camouflage socks, while A$AP wore all black.

A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky with his son at the Bulgari Hotel in Paris on April 16 (Photo: Backgrid)

A$AP’s son is a perfect combination of his dad and his mama Rihanna, 35, who gave birth to the little one in May 2022. That means his 1st birthday is right around the corner! Rihanna and A$AP’s son is also going to be a big brother very soon, as the “Umbrella” singer announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance. Rihanna has not revealed if she’s expecting a baby boy or a baby girl.

A$AP Rocky
A$AP Rocky with his son at the Bulgari Hotel in Paris on April 16 (Photo: Backgrid)

Before her big Super Bowl show, Rihanna spoke to ELLE about how becoming a mom has inspired her. “Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life,” she told the magazine in February 2023. “I’ve had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me’ time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process,” she added.

Rihanna and A$AP have had so many special moments with their son these past 11 months. On Easter, Rihanna shared photos of her baby boy rocking white bunny ears, and chewing on Easter eggs. He wore what looked like a lavish pearl and jeweled necklace with a diaper as he sat in the grass, resembling both of his famous parents. Rihanna and A$AP absolutely love being parents, and life is about to get a whole lot better (and busier) when they welcome Baby No. 2!

